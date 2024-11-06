Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential win

Caryn Ceolin has the latest from Washington, D.C., including what a second Donald Trump win means for Canada.

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2024 7:47 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 7:50 am.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is extending congratulations to Donald Trump on his re-election as president of the United States.

Trump staged a major political comeback, securing the necessary 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

This concludes a turbulent campaign for Trump, which included being convicted of 34 felonies in a hush-money case and two assassination attempts. 

“On behalf of the government of Canada, I congratulate Donald Trump on being elected as President of the United States of America for a second term, and Senator JD Vance for his election as Vice-President of the United States,” Trudeau says in a statement. 

“Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful partnership. We are neighbours and friends, united by a shared history, common values, and steadfast ties between our peoples. We are also each other’s largest trade partners and our economies are deeply intertwined.”

Trudeau added that in Trump’s first term, the two nations along with Mexico successfully negotiated the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement. Trudeau stressed the multi-billion dollar value of cross-border trade. 

That trade deal is up for review in 2026, as Trump has promised to introduce a universal 10 per cent tariff on all American imports.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP
U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago. With a win in...

breaking

1h ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what was a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald...

2h ago

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump...

7m ago

Toronto breaks 65-year-old November temperature record as warm stretch continues
Toronto breaks 65-year-old November temperature record as warm stretch continues

On the heels of breaking a 65-year-old temperature record on Tuesday, a stretch of above-seasonal weather will continue today. The daytime high was recorded as 23 C at 2 p.m. at Toronto Pearson International...

41m ago

Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP
U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago. With a win in...

breaking

1h ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what was a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald...

2h ago

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump...

7m ago

Toronto breaks 65-year-old November temperature record as warm stretch continues
Toronto breaks 65-year-old November temperature record as warm stretch continues

On the heels of breaking a 65-year-old temperature record on Tuesday, a stretch of above-seasonal weather will continue today. The daytime high was recorded as 23 C at 2 p.m. at Toronto Pearson International...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

1:01
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township

In video released by police, you can see the suspects open fire inside a home they broke into in King Township resulting in injuries to a neighbour.

15h ago

2:15
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election

Rachel Chernos Lin has beat Anthony Furey in the Don Valley West by-election. Michelle Mackey has the results.
1:51
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election

With less than 24 hours remaining before the polls close in the U.S election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump delivered contrasting last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Mark McAllster reports.
2:42
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts

While there has been an intense focus on the U.S. presidential races, politicians and political experts say congressional, state and local election races are just as important. Nick Westoll reports.

3:00
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple

At least three arrested in connection to violent clashes outside a Hindu Temple in Brampton. Shauna Hunt with reaction from all levels of government, and the deep-seated issues in the community.

More Videos