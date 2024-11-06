Woman, 84, critically injured in hit-and-run involving school bus north of Toronto

York police
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 6, 2024 9:55 am.

An 84-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a school bus who fled the scene in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers were called to the Yonge Street area just north of Silverwood Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a pedestrian hit by a school bus.

YRP said the woman was assessed with a head injury and transported to a local hospital, but her condition worsened, and she is now recovering in a trauma centre.

Police noted that the school bus driver fled the scene, though the individual has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with dashcam footage or additional information is asked to come forward.

