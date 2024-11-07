A green giant: This year’s 74-foot Rockefeller Christmas tree is en route from Massachusetts

Workers are seen inside the branches of a Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is readied to be cut down and lowered with a crane on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2024 11:12 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 11:37 am.

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A giant Norway spruce that will serve as this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree was en route to New York City on Thursday from its tiny Massachusetts hometown.

The 74-foot-high (23-meter-high) conifer was cut down Thursday morning in West Stockbridge and hoisted onto a flatbed truck by crane. It will travel 140 miles (225 kilometers) to Rockefeller Center, where it will be erected on Saturday. The tree, to feature 50,000 multi-colored lights and a Swarovski star crown, will remain on display until mid-January.

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to come from Massachusetts since 1959, the towering spruce has drawn plenty of attention in West Stockbridge. Locals and tourist alike have flocked to see the 11-ton (10-metric ton) tree in recent days, as workers high up in the canopy prepped it for its trip to New York.

Town residents and outside visitors, some dressed as Santa Claus, watched from behind a barrier as workers felled the tree Thursday morning. As the observers took photos and made videos of the event, the local family that donated the tree granted interviews to the news media.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner
Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner

York Regional Police have released security video that shows a suspect running into the garage of a Markham home and shooting the homeowner. Officers were called to Digby Crescent near Aldergrove Drive...

1h ago

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early
It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

2h ago

Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting victims at his home
Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting victims at his home

A man from Toronto is facing multiple charges for allegedly drugging and sexually two victims at his home more than two years ago. Police said the first incident occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022....

0m ago

Brampton city workers on strike, some services impacted
Brampton city workers on strike, some services impacted

Brampton residents are being warned to expect some core city services impacted starting Thursday as hundreds of workers are now on strike. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents...

3h ago

Top Stories

Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner
Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner

York Regional Police have released security video that shows a suspect running into the garage of a Markham home and shooting the homeowner. Officers were called to Digby Crescent near Aldergrove Drive...

1h ago

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early
It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

2h ago

Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting victims at his home
Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting victims at his home

A man from Toronto is facing multiple charges for allegedly drugging and sexually two victims at his home more than two years ago. Police said the first incident occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022....

0m ago

Brampton city workers on strike, some services impacted
Brampton city workers on strike, some services impacted

Brampton residents are being warned to expect some core city services impacted starting Thursday as hundreds of workers are now on strike. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers

Municipal workers with CUPE 831 are in a legal strike position as of Thursday if a deal cannot be made with the city of Brampton. As Michelle Mackey reports, officials are warning that city services like transit will be impacted.

13h ago

2:41
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues

A Hindu priest has been suspended in the wake of several tense protests that have broken out at places of worship in Peel Region. Shauna Hunt reports

17h ago

4:38
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory

Markets soar on both sides of the border after Donald Trump is elected President of the United States. And, as Ari Rabinovitch explains, the number of Americans interested in moving to Canada also appears to be on the rise.

19h ago

3:08
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?

Donald Trump is set to become the first convicted felon to become America's President. Michael Yoshida discusses Trump's historic victory, and what could happen to the remaining criminal cases against him.

19h ago

2:09
How will a second Trump presidency affect Canada?
How will a second Trump presidency affect Canada?

Caryn Ceolin has the latest from Washington, D.C., including what a second Donald Trump win means for Canada.
More Videos