Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Kennedy Road near Steeles Avenue in Brampton on Nov. 7, 2024
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Kennedy Road near Steeles Avenue in Brampton on Nov. 7, 2024. (CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 7, 2024 8:45 am.

One person is in hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Emergency responders were called to Kennedy Road near Steeles Avenue East around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics say they transported one person to hospital in serious condition. In an update, police said the injuries are now life-threatening.

The area is closed to traffic as police investigate.

