Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Posted November 7, 2024 8:45 am.
One person is in hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
Emergency responders were called to Kennedy Road near Steeles Avenue East around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Paramedics say they transported one person to hospital in serious condition. In an update, police said the injuries are now life-threatening.
The area is closed to traffic as police investigate.