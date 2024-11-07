Durham police seek culprit behind phony school shooting emergency call

Durham Regional Police are trying to find the person behind a phony school shooting report that “prompted a substantial police response” at a school in Clarington on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call at around 11:35 a.m. stating that there was an active shooter at Courtice Secondary School at 1717 Nash Road.

“A third-party agency received a call from someone claiming to be in the school witnessing an active shooter incident,” a Durham police release explains.

“Officers arrived on scene and met with school staff who promptly put the school into lockdown.”

After sweeping the school, police came to the conclusion that it was a false report.

The act of making a fake emergency call is sometimes referred to as “swatting.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.