Former TD employee indicted for distributing customer data on Telegram

TORONTO — The Manhattan District Attorney has indicted a former TD Bank Group employee for allegedly distributing customer data on the Telegram messaging app while working in the bank’s anti-money laundering department.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg says in a statement that Daria Sewell allegedly abused her access to steal from the bank’s own customers.

The D.A.’s office says a search warrant executed on Sewell’s phone found that she had images of 255 cheques with names of customers, along with the other personal information of nearly 70 other customers including names, addresses and social security numbers.

It says Sewell is alleged to have then distributed the information on Telegram where she instructed others to open bank accounts to deposit the cheques and would split the profits.

The case has not yet been heard in court.

TD spokeswoman Elizabeth Goldenshtein said the employee was terminated and the bank has co-operated fully with authorities in the matter.