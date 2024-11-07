How to care for your mental health if you’re struggling with U.S. election result

Supporters sit after Vice-President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Curtis

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2024 3:00 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 5:05 am.

TORONTO — The Canadian Psychological Association says the U.S. election has worldwide impact and it’s normal for many Canadians to have strong emotions about it — whether they’re positive or negative.

Association president Anita Gupta, a clinical psychologist, says if people are feeling anxious or distressed about the results, they may want to take a break from news coverage and social media.

Gupta says some people may be sleep-deprived from staying up late the last couple of nights to follow the latest developments and she suggests prioritizing sleep tonight.

She says simple acts of self-care, including eating well, staying hydrated, going outside or hugging a loved one can make a difference.

Gupta says some people will feel the need to talk about their feelings of anxiety or distress, but others may not be ready yet.

She says anxiety may worsen in some people who were already struggling, and reaching out to friends, family or a mental health professional can be helpful.

Gupta says a mental health professional can provide a safe space for people to be themselves and talk openly about how they feel, without the risk of offending others who may not share their views.

There’s no “one size fits all” coping strategy, she said, but reminding ourselves of positive things in our lives while still acknowledging feelings about the election can be useful.

Someone might say, “this election was really impactful to me for XYZ reasons and my family loves me and I have a good job and I have friends that will support me,” Gupta said.

Gayle Browne, a senior director at Kids Help Phone, says kids and teens have likely seen and heard things about the U.S. election through social media or listening to their parents’ conversations and may have feelings about it.

Browne suggests parents directly ask their kids about their understanding of the election and if there’s anything they want to talk about.

“I think what a lot of young people, or even adults do, is they might feel a thing and then say, ‘Oh well, that’s stupid. Like, I don’t live in the States. That doesn’t involve me. I don’t need to feel that,'” she said.

Parents can show that it’s OK to have those feelings by opening up a conversation, Browne said.

“So if you were to say to your child like, ‘Hey, this has been on the news all day’ or ‘so many people are talking about this. What do you think?’ … being able to have a space where they can talk about that, that’s really important,” she said.

“When the adults in your life who care about you take your feelings and thoughts seriously, that goes a long way.”

If the election is a “tipping point” for young people who were already struggling with their mental health and parents are worried, they can reach out to a health-care provider or Kids Help Phone, Browne said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton city workers on strike, some services to be impacted
Brampton city workers on strike, some services to be impacted

Brampton residents are being warned to expect some core city services impacted starting Thursday as hundreds of workers are now on strike. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents...

0m ago

Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing
Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing

A man has died after being stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road area near Morningside...

15m ago

1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after excavation pit reportedly collapses in North York
1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after excavation pit reportedly collapses in North York

One man is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition after an excavation pit reportedly collapsed on them in North York. Police were called to the Bayview and Ruddington Avenues area just...

11h ago

Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains
Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains

The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform but stopped short of ordering people...

8h ago

Top Stories

Brampton city workers on strike, some services to be impacted
Brampton city workers on strike, some services to be impacted

Brampton residents are being warned to expect some core city services impacted starting Thursday as hundreds of workers are now on strike. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents...

0m ago

Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing
Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing

A man has died after being stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road area near Morningside...

15m ago

1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after excavation pit reportedly collapses in North York
1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after excavation pit reportedly collapses in North York

One man is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition after an excavation pit reportedly collapsed on them in North York. Police were called to the Bayview and Ruddington Avenues area just...

11h ago

Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains
Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains

The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform but stopped short of ordering people...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
The world's war zones react to the election of Donald Trump
The world's war zones react to the election of Donald Trump

The leaders of Ukraine and Israel have both congratulated Donald Trump on his return to the White House, but each country has different hopes and fears for a second Trump presidency.

10h ago

4:38
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory

Markets soar on both sides of the border after Donald Trump is elected President of the United States. And, as Ari Rabinovitch explains, the number of Americans interested in moving to Canada also appears to be on the rise.

13h ago

3:08
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?

Donald Trump is set to become the first convicted felon to become America's President. Michael Yoshida discusses Trump's historic victory, and what could happen to the remaining criminal cases against him.

14h ago

2:09
How will a second Trump presidency affect Canada?
How will a second Trump presidency affect Canada?

Caryn Ceolin has the latest from Washington, D.C., including what a second Donald Trump win means for Canada.

18h ago

2:56
Donald Trump wins the White House
Donald Trump wins the White House

Donald Trump will be returning to the White House in January 2025 after being elected the 47th President of the United States.

18h ago

More Videos