NCAA lifts eligibility ban in allowing Canadian Hockey League players to compete at US colleges

Canadian Hockey League crest is seen on a hockey jersey
The Canadian Hockey League crest is seen on a hockey jersey during the CHL Top Prospects hockey game in Moncton, New Brunswick, Jan. 24, 2024. (CP/Darren Calabrese)

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2024 4:31 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 4:32 pm.

The NCAA Division I Council on Thursday approved a rule allowing players with Canadian Hockey League experience to compete at U.S. colleges starting next season, a landmark decision that has the potential of shaking up the NHL’s two largest sources of developmental talent.

The decision, effective Aug. 1, lifts the NCAA’s longstanding ban on CHL players who were previously deemed to be professionals because they received a stipend of up to $600 per month for living expenses.

The approval was expected after the council introduced a proposal to lift the ban last month. Players competing at the major junior ice hockey or on professional teams can retain NCAA eligibility as long as they are not paid more than actual and necessary expenses.

The decision also applies to skiing, bringing both in line with NCAA eligibility rules for other sports.

In doing so, the council opened the door for a major change in how players approaching their 16th birthdays decide where to play. Rather than having to choose between one or the other, CHL players can now play NCAA hockey when they become college eligible.

The decision has the potential of costing the CHL top 18-and-older talent or flooding U.S. college rosters with Canadians.

Sportsnet:

The NCAA’s ruling follows a class-action lawsuit filed Aug. 13 in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, New York, challenging the ban of players from the CHL’s Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. 

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Riley Masterson of Fort Erie, Ontario, who lost his college eligibility two years ago when, at 16, he appeared in two exhibition games for the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires. It lists 10 Division I hockey programs, which were selected to show they follow the NCAA’s bylaws in barring current or former CHL players.

In a separate development in September, Braxton Whitehead said he had verbally committed to Arizona State, making him the first CHL player to attempt to play hockey at the Division I U.S. college level. The 20-year-old Whitehead said he plans to play this season for the WHL Regina Pats before playing for the Sun Devils in 2025-26.

The stipends CHL players receive are not considered as income for tax purposes. College players, meantime, receive scholarships and now can earn money through endorsements and other use of their name, image or likeness.

The eligibility change could also impact the USHL, which previously attracted players who turned down competing in the CHL in order to maintain their college eligibility. Two recent NHL No. 1 draft picks, San Jose forward Macklin Celebrini and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power, both played in the USHL.

Since its inception, the USHL development model has been “intentionally aligned with the student-athlete experience,” the league wrote in a statement responding to the NCAA decision. “The USHL remains the world’s premier development path. All aspects of the league are focused on preparing athletes for collegiate and professional hockey, inclusive of on-ice, academic and character development.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill
Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-week-old baby in Richmond Hill. Police say on Jan. 15, they were contacted by York Children's Aid Society...

3h ago

Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne
Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires...

9m ago

Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call
Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call

Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to political parties, which opposition leaders say points to an early election call. On...

2h ago

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early
It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

7h ago

Top Stories

Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill
Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-week-old baby in Richmond Hill. Police say on Jan. 15, they were contacted by York Children's Aid Society...

3h ago

Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne
Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires...

9m ago

Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call
Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call

Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to political parties, which opposition leaders say points to an early election call. On...

2h ago

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early
It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines

Nearly 1,200 city of Brampton employees, including transit workers, animal control, and City Hall staff have walked off the job citing a number of issues. Shauna Hunt reports on the state of negotiations.

3h ago

2:29
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers

Municipal workers with CUPE 831 are in a legal strike position as of Thursday if a deal cannot be made with the city of Brampton. As Michelle Mackey reports, officials are warning that city services like transit will be impacted.

18h ago

2:41
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues

A Hindu priest has been suspended in the wake of several tense protests that have broken out at places of worship in Peel Region. Shauna Hunt reports

22h ago

4:38
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory

Markets soar on both sides of the border after Donald Trump is elected President of the United States. And, as Ari Rabinovitch explains, the number of Americans interested in moving to Canada also appears to be on the rise.
3:08
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?

Donald Trump is set to become the first convicted felon to become America's President. Michael Yoshida discusses Trump's historic victory, and what could happen to the remaining criminal cases against him.
More Videos