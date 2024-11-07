Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-week-old baby in Richmond Hill.

Police say on Jan. 15, they were contacted by York Children’s Aid Society about a child that had been transported to hospital in Toronto.

The seven-week-old had significant injuries that “could not be explained by their parents,” according to York police.

Three days later, the baby died of their injuries.

On Oct. 23, the infant’s father, Hei Yip, 30, of Richmond Hill was charged with second-degree murder.