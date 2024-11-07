Trump victory renews interest in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and other fictional dystopias

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures as he walks with former first lady Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2024 4:08 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 5:40 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Handmaid’s Tale” is selling again.

Since President-elect Donald Trump clinched his return to the White House, Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic about a country in which women are brutally repressed has been high on the Amazon.com best seller list. “The Handmaid’s Tale” was popular throughout Trump’s first term, along with such dark futuristic narratives as George Orwell’s “1984” and Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” both of which were in the Amazon top 40 as of Thursday afternoon. Another best-seller from Trump’s previous time in office, Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century,” was in the top 10.

Pro-Trump books also were selling well. Former first lady Melania Trump’s memoir, “Melania,” was No. 1 on the Amazon list, and Vice President-elect JD Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy” was in the top 10. Donald Trump’s photo book “Save America” was in the top 30.

At Barnes & Noble, “Fiction and non-fiction books that feature fascism, feminism, dystopian worlds and both right-and-left leaning politics rocketed up our sales charts with the election results,” according to Shannon DeVito, the chain’s director of books. She cited “Melania,” “On Tyranny” and Bob Woodward’s latest, “War,” which covers the responses of Trump and President Joe Biden to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

DeVito also cited “a massive bump in dystopian fiction,” notably for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “1984.”

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-week-old baby in Richmond Hill. Police say on Jan. 15, they were contacted by York Children's Aid Society...

3h ago

Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires...

10m ago

Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to political parties, which opposition leaders say points to an early election call. On...

2h ago

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

7h ago

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-week-old baby in Richmond Hill. Police say on Jan. 15, they were contacted by York Children's Aid Society...

3h ago

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires...

10m ago

Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to political parties, which opposition leaders say points to an early election call. On...

2h ago

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

7h ago

3:01
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines

Nearly 1,200 city of Brampton employees, including transit workers, animal control, and City Hall staff have walked off the job citing a number of issues. Shauna Hunt reports on the state of negotiations.

3h ago

2:29
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers

Municipal workers with CUPE 831 are in a legal strike position as of Thursday if a deal cannot be made with the city of Brampton. As Michelle Mackey reports, officials are warning that city services like transit will be impacted.

18h ago

2:41
A Hindu priest has been suspended in the wake of several tense protests that have broken out at places of worship in Peel Region. Shauna Hunt reports

22h ago

4:38
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory

Markets soar on both sides of the border after Donald Trump is elected President of the United States. And, as Ari Rabinovitch explains, the number of Americans interested in moving to Canada also appears to be on the rise.
3:08
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?

Donald Trump is set to become the first convicted felon to become America's President. Michael Yoshida discusses Trump's historic victory, and what could happen to the remaining criminal cases against him.
