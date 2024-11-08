Frank Stronach to face two separate trials on sex assault allegations: lawyer

Frank Stronach
Former Magna Chairman Frank Stronach speaks at his final AGM in Markham, Ont. on Wednesday, May 4, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2024 3:31 pm.

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is set to face two separate trials on charges of sexual assault. 

Stronach’s lawyer confirms the case will be split into two proceedings, one in Toronto and one in York Region, with trial dates still to be determined.

Police in Peel Region have charged the 92-year-old tycoon with 18 counts – including sexual assault and indecent assault – related to 13 complainants. Of the 18 charges, 13 took place in Toronto, three in Aurora and two in York Region.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The alleged offences span from 1977 to earlier this year.

Stronach, who was first arrested in June, has denied all allegations against him and previously said he would “vigorously defend” himself.

Related:

Stronach became one of Canada’s wealthiest people in 1957 when he created auto parts giant Magna in his garage. He also founded The Stronach Group, a company that specializes in horse racing, and Stronach International in 2018, a company focusing on organic foods and “micro-electric mobility.”

Stronach resigned as Magna’s chairman in 2011 and founded his own political party in his native Austria the following year. 

