Health Canada approves Moderna’s mRNA RSV vaccine, company says

Moderna says Health Canada has approved its mRNA vaccine to protect against respiratory syncytial virus in adults age 60 and older.

The company says it expects the RSV vaccine — called mRESVIA — to be available in early 2025. There are two other vaccines already available in Canada to protect seniors against severe illness caused by RSV: Arexvy, manufactured by GSK, and Abrysvo, made by Pfizer.

Earlier this year, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended RSV immunization for adults 75 years and older.

It also recommended adults 60 years and older get an RSV shot if they live in long-term care homes or other chronic care facilities.

Moderna says its mRNA vaccine is the first RSV shot to come in a pre-filled syringe and says that will save time for health-care workers and reduce any errors in administering it.