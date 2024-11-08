Health Canada approves Moderna’s mRNA RSV vaccine, company says

Moderna says Health Canada has approved its mRNA vaccine, shown in a handout photo, to protect against respiratory syncytial virus in adults age 60 and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Moderna **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2024 10:56 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2024 11:12 am.

Moderna says Health Canada has approved its mRNA vaccine to protect against respiratory syncytial virus in adults age 60 and older.

The company says it expects the RSV vaccine — called mRESVIA — to be available in early 2025. There are two other vaccines already available in Canada to protect seniors against severe illness caused by RSV: Arexvy, manufactured by GSK, and Abrysvo, made by Pfizer.

Earlier this year, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended RSV immunization for adults 75 years and older.

It also recommended adults 60 years and older get an RSV shot if they live in long-term care homes or other chronic care facilities.

Moderna says its mRNA vaccine is the first RSV shot to come in a pre-filled syringe and says that will save time for health-care workers and reduce any errors in administering it.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough
Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a Toronto Community Housing apartment complex in Scarborough. Officers were called to a unit at the highrise on Lawrence Avenue East...

2h ago

FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill President-elect Donald Trump before this week's presidential election. A criminal complaint...

7m ago

Ontario man, 37, charged in sex trafficking investigation
Ontario man, 37, charged in sex trafficking investigation

A 37-year-old Ontario man who is accused of sex trafficking two women across the province has been arrested, according to police. Last month, officers from three separate police agencies in Peel, Halton...

30m ago

Drake makes a surprise appearance at Latto’s concert in Toronto
Drake makes a surprise appearance at Latto’s concert in Toronto

Drake surprised fans at Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour stop in Toronto on Thursday. Videos posted to social media show the Toronto rapper performing “Housekeeping Knows” from the mezzanine...

11m ago

Top Stories

Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough
Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a Toronto Community Housing apartment complex in Scarborough. Officers were called to a unit at the highrise on Lawrence Avenue East...

2h ago

FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill President-elect Donald Trump before this week's presidential election. A criminal complaint...

7m ago

Ontario man, 37, charged in sex trafficking investigation
Ontario man, 37, charged in sex trafficking investigation

A 37-year-old Ontario man who is accused of sex trafficking two women across the province has been arrested, according to police. Last month, officers from three separate police agencies in Peel, Halton...

30m ago

Drake makes a surprise appearance at Latto’s concert in Toronto
Drake makes a surprise appearance at Latto’s concert in Toronto

Drake surprised fans at Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour stop in Toronto on Thursday. Videos posted to social media show the Toronto rapper performing “Housekeeping Knows” from the mezzanine...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Elliot Page among notable 2SLGBTQ+ stars celebrated at inaugural PTP Pink Awards
Elliot Page among notable 2SLGBTQ+ stars celebrated at inaugural PTP Pink Awards

Actor Elliot Page and musician Rufus Wainright are among the notable 2SLGBTQ+ stars honoured at the inaugural PTP Pink awards. As Jazan Grewal reports, the ceremony was hosted by drag star Queen Priyanka.

12h ago

2:34
Toronto mayor rejects using the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments
Toronto mayor rejects using the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow is urging people to not reject soon to be announced homeless shelters in their communities. Chow will not join other mayors in asking the Premier to invoke the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments.

19h ago

0:32
'Raygun' retires from competitive breaking
'Raygun' retires from competitive breaking

Controversial Olympian Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn announces her retirement from competitive breaking. Gunn's performance at the Paris Olympics drew ridicule from around the world.

22h ago

3:01
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines

Nearly 1,200 city of Brampton employees, including transit workers, animal control, and City Hall staff have walked off the job citing a number of issues. Shauna Hunt reports on the state of negotiations.

22h ago

2:25
'We lost this battle': Biden addresses the nation after Harris election loss
'We lost this battle': Biden addresses the nation after Harris election loss

On the heels of Kamala Harris' concession speech, U.S. President Joe Biden is addressing the nation. Caryn Ceolin reports on his remarks from near the White House in Washington.

23h ago

More Videos