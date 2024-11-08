Inside the bitter battle to bring down the butter bandits

It’s been a tough news week, let’s end it on a butter note. Thieves in Guelph, Ontario—but not just in Guelph, Ontario—have been stealing hundreds of pounds of butter from grocery stores, making off with about $1,000 worth of the yellow gold with each successive heist. It’s been happening for months, and the only people police managed to charge so far have vanished.

Mark Colley is a Toronto-based general assignment reporter for the Toronto Star. “It doesn’t seem particularly complex or elaborate. It is walking into a store, grabbing a whole load of butter, and walking out,” said Colley.

So why butter? What do you even do with a hundred pounds of butter at a time? Who’s buying it and what are they using it for? And why, with so much evidence and such brazen thefts, have police not been able to stop it?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.