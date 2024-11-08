Two girls accused in death of Kenneth Lee choose trial by judge alone

Kenneth Lee
Kenneth Lee, 59, of Toronto, was fatally stabbed near York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West on Dec. 18, 2022. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2024 2:07 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2024 2:08 pm.

Two teen girls charged in an alleged group attack on a homeless man in Toronto have chosen to be tried by a judge alone.

The two are among eight teens accused in the death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee, who police allege died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls in December 2022.

The eight girls were all between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time. They were charged with second-degree murder.

Four have since pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the case in Ontario Court — three to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm.

The remaining four are set to stand trial in Superior Court next year, three for second-degree murder and one for manslaughter.

Soldiers want recognition for dangerous mission evacuating Canadian embassy in Libya
Soldiers want recognition for dangerous mission evacuating Canadian embassy in Libya

It has been 10 years since a small team of Canadian soldiers executed a historical mission you’ve probably never heard of, doing something never done before, and for which the team has never been recognized. Operation...

Exclusive

6m ago

Sellers of RV trailer say they were scammed despite taking precautions
Sellers of RV trailer say they were scammed despite taking precautions

Bob Francoeur, and his wife Kim, love the outdoors and have visited different locations around Canada, with their RV trailer in tow. “It’s a Keystone residence, a 40-foot trailer and when we bought...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough
Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a Toronto Community Housing apartment complex in Scarborough. Officers were called to a unit at the highrise on Lawrence Avenue East...

4h ago

Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday disclosed an Iranian murder-for-hire plot to kill Donald Trump, charging a man who said he had been tasked by a government official before this week's...

1h ago

2:00
Elliot Page among notable 2SLGBTQ+ stars celebrated at inaugural PTP Pink Awards
Elliot Page among notable 2SLGBTQ+ stars celebrated at inaugural PTP Pink Awards

Actor Elliot Page and musician Rufus Wainright are among the notable 2SLGBTQ+ stars honoured at the inaugural PTP Pink awards. As Jazan Grewal reports, the ceremony was hosted by drag star Queen Priyanka.

14h ago

2:42
Gardiner Expressway construction four months ahead of schedule
Gardiner Expressway construction four months ahead of schedule

It's welcome news for drivers and commuters, the province says second phase of construction on the Gardiner Expressway has officially begun, four months ahead of schedule. As Catalina Gillies reports, with the new projected end date for the project.

19h ago

2:13
Sunny but windy with wind chills on the way
Sunny but windy with wind chills on the way

Cloudy to start before sunshine takes over on Friday. We could see wind gusts of up to 50 km/h across the GTA. Temperatures dip at night, ushering in wind chills for the weekend.

19h ago

2:34
Toronto mayor rejects using the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments
Toronto mayor rejects using the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow is urging people to not reject soon to be announced homeless shelters in their communities. Chow will not join other mayors in asking the Premier to invoke the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments.

21h ago

0:32
'Raygun' retires from competitive breaking
'Raygun' retires from competitive breaking

Controversial Olympian Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn announces her retirement from competitive breaking. Gunn's performance at the Paris Olympics drew ridicule from around the world.
