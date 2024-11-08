Man in his 70s dies in Etobicoke house fire: Toronto police

Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in Etobicoke late Thursday evening.

Toronto Fire Services were called to a home near Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Authorities say a man in his 70s was extracted from the fire and transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

It is unclear if the home had any working smoke detectors. An investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshall is ongoing.

No other details have been released.