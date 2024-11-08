Montreal says Quebec-Canada dispute stalling much-needed funding to help homeless

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante speaks during a press conference in Montreal, Feb. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2024 2:55 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2024 5:17 pm.

MONTREAL — Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said Friday a “constitutional fight” between Quebec and Canada is tying up money the city desperately needs to deal with its worsening homelessness problem as winter approaches.

Plante called on the governments of Quebec and Canada to finalize a deal to free up what she said is $100 million promised to help provide shelter and other support to the province’s homeless population — half of which she expects to go to Montreal because she said it has half of the province’s homeless population.

“We can’t leave $100 million on the table with the homelessness crisis we are experiencing in Montreal and Quebec. It doesn’t make sense,” she told reporters at a news conference in front of a shelter that provides studio apartments to women at risk of homelessness.

Unlike in other provinces, Plante said, Quebec’s municipalities cannot receive funds directly from Ottawa, leaving the city caught between the two jurisdictions as it seeks financial assistance.

“Winter is coming. There’s a lot of people in the street and there are people dying in the street. That’s the situation right now,” she said, adding that more Montrealers are finding themselves on the street and there is not enough space for them in shelters.

In September, the federal government announced it was giving a total of $250 million to help provinces and territories open more shelter spaces, transitional homes and services to provide housing to people living outdoors in encampments.

Radio-Canada reported Friday that Ottawa has promised Quebec $50 million from that envelope, but negotiations have stalled because it is waiting for the province to match the investment and Quebec is resisting a requirement that it provide plans for how the money will be spent.

Plante said that the city urgently needs the money for short-term fixes such as emergency shelters and long-term measures, including social housing and support for organizations that help unhoused people and nearby residents live alongside each other peacefully.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada said in a statement Friday that negotiations are underway with Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant.

“We have written to Minister Carmant to ask him to partner with us to help find homes for those living without them in Quebec,” it said.

Marie Barrette, an aide to Carmant, told The Canadian Press that negotiations are going “very well” and that she expects Quebec to receive its “fair share.”

“There is no question of refusing the money offered by Ottawa,” she said in a written statement.

Sam Watts, CEO of the Welcome Hall Mission, hopes the money is rolled out quickly and effectively as new homeless encampments continue to pop up across the city. His organization operates an emergency shelter and provides other services to Montrealers in need.

“Sometimes when there’s a bucket of money, there’s a tendency to spend it in a way that is less than efficient,” he said, adding emergency funding needs to be tied to a plan to provide permanent housing.

“If they’re not, then all we’re doing is throwing more money at something that isn’t solving the problem. It’s merely giving people the survival they need until tomorrow.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Soldiers want recognition for dangerous mission evacuating Canadian embassy in Libya
Soldiers want recognition for dangerous mission evacuating Canadian embassy in Libya

It has been 10 years since a small team of Canadian soldiers executed a historical mission you’ve probably never heard of, doing something never done before, and for which the team has never been recognized. Operation...

Exclusive

1h ago

Sellers of RV trailer say they were scammed despite taking precautions
Sellers of RV trailer say they were scammed despite taking precautions

Bob Francoeur, and his wife Kim, love the outdoors and have visited different locations around Canada, with their RV trailer in tow. “It’s a Keystone residence, a 40-foot trailer and when we bought...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region
Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region

A Hindu priest suspended in the wake of violent protests between demonstrators at Hindu and Sikh places of worship in Peel Region earlier this week has been reinstated. The Hindu Canadian Foundation...

1h ago

Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough
Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a Toronto Community Housing apartment complex in Scarborough. Officers were called to a unit at the highrise on Lawrence Avenue East...

8h ago

Top Stories

Soldiers want recognition for dangerous mission evacuating Canadian embassy in Libya
Soldiers want recognition for dangerous mission evacuating Canadian embassy in Libya

It has been 10 years since a small team of Canadian soldiers executed a historical mission you’ve probably never heard of, doing something never done before, and for which the team has never been recognized. Operation...

Exclusive

1h ago

Sellers of RV trailer say they were scammed despite taking precautions
Sellers of RV trailer say they were scammed despite taking precautions

Bob Francoeur, and his wife Kim, love the outdoors and have visited different locations around Canada, with their RV trailer in tow. “It’s a Keystone residence, a 40-foot trailer and when we bought...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region
Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region

A Hindu priest suspended in the wake of violent protests between demonstrators at Hindu and Sikh places of worship in Peel Region earlier this week has been reinstated. The Hindu Canadian Foundation...

1h ago

Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough
Police identify victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a Toronto Community Housing apartment complex in Scarborough. Officers were called to a unit at the highrise on Lawrence Avenue East...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Waterloo couple thought they took all the right precautions, but still fell victim to a suspected scam
Waterloo couple thought they took all the right precautions, but still fell victim to a suspected scam

Bob Francoeur and his wife are speaking out after they lost $50,000 in a suspected scam after putting a high ticket item up for sale online.

5h ago

8:29
Exclusive: Operation Lobe: an 800km journey to safety that Canadians don't know about
Exclusive: Operation Lobe: an 800km journey to safety that Canadians don't know about

Most Canadians likely haven’t heard about Operation Lobe after it successfully completed its mission to evacuate the Canadian Embassy in Libya during a near civil war. Cristina Howorun has more on the growing calls to recognize the mission.

4h ago

2:42
Gardiner Expressway construction four months ahead of schedule
Gardiner Expressway construction four months ahead of schedule

It's welcome news for drivers and commuters, the province says second phase of construction on the Gardiner Expressway has officially begun, four months ahead of schedule. As Catalina Gillies reports, with the new projected end date for the project.

23h ago

2:34
Toronto mayor rejects using the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments
Toronto mayor rejects using the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow is urging people to not reject soon to be announced homeless shelters in their communities. Chow will not join other mayors in asking the Premier to invoke the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments.
0:32
'Raygun' retires from competitive breaking
'Raygun' retires from competitive breaking

Controversial Olympian Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn announces her retirement from competitive breaking. Gunn's performance at the Paris Olympics drew ridicule from around the world.
More Videos