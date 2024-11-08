Montreal says Quebec-Canada dispute stalling much-needed funding to help homeless

MONTREAL — Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said Friday a “constitutional fight” between Quebec and Canada is tying up money the city desperately needs to deal with its worsening homelessness problem as winter approaches.

Plante called on the governments of Quebec and Canada to finalize a deal to free up what she said is $100 million promised to help provide shelter and other support to the province’s homeless population — half of which she expects to go to Montreal because she said it has half of the province’s homeless population.

“We can’t leave $100 million on the table with the homelessness crisis we are experiencing in Montreal and Quebec. It doesn’t make sense,” she told reporters at a news conference in front of a shelter that provides studio apartments to women at risk of homelessness.

Unlike in other provinces, Plante said, Quebec’s municipalities cannot receive funds directly from Ottawa, leaving the city caught between the two jurisdictions as it seeks financial assistance.

“Winter is coming. There’s a lot of people in the street and there are people dying in the street. That’s the situation right now,” she said, adding that more Montrealers are finding themselves on the street and there is not enough space for them in shelters.

In September, the federal government announced it was giving a total of $250 million to help provinces and territories open more shelter spaces, transitional homes and services to provide housing to people living outdoors in encampments.

Radio-Canada reported Friday that Ottawa has promised Quebec $50 million from that envelope, but negotiations have stalled because it is waiting for the province to match the investment and Quebec is resisting a requirement that it provide plans for how the money will be spent.

Plante said that the city urgently needs the money for short-term fixes such as emergency shelters and long-term measures, including social housing and support for organizations that help unhoused people and nearby residents live alongside each other peacefully.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada said in a statement Friday that negotiations are underway with Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant.

“We have written to Minister Carmant to ask him to partner with us to help find homes for those living without them in Quebec,” it said.

Marie Barrette, an aide to Carmant, told The Canadian Press that negotiations are going “very well” and that she expects Quebec to receive its “fair share.”

“There is no question of refusing the money offered by Ottawa,” she said in a written statement.

Sam Watts, CEO of the Welcome Hall Mission, hopes the money is rolled out quickly and effectively as new homeless encampments continue to pop up across the city. His organization operates an emergency shelter and provides other services to Montrealers in need.

“Sometimes when there’s a bucket of money, there’s a tendency to spend it in a way that is less than efficient,” he said, adding emergency funding needs to be tied to a plan to provide permanent housing.

“If they’re not, then all we’re doing is throwing more money at something that isn’t solving the problem. It’s merely giving people the survival they need until tomorrow.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press