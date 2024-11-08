One person stabbed after an argument at Barbara Hall Park
Posted November 8, 2024 10:40 am.
Last Updated November 8, 2024 10:45 am.
Toronto police say one person has been stabbed following an argument between two people near Barbara Hall Park.
Officers were called to the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday.
A victim was located with stab wounds and transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect description has been provided. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.