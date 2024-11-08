Trump put Elon Musk on phone with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy during congratulatory call, official says

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk listens as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By Hanna Arhirova, Adriana Gomez Licon And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2024 4:33 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2024 5:13 pm.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump put billionaire Elon Musk on the line with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the Ukrainian leader called to congratulate the incoming U.S. president, according to a Ukrainian official with direct knowledge of the phone call.

The person, who was not authorized to comment on the matter publicly, confirmed that Zelenskyy and Musk spoke during the call with Trump, but that Musk did not appear to be on the line for the entire conversation on Wednesday. Trump seemingly handed his phone over to Musk, the person said, and the Ukrainian president thanked the SpaceX owner for assisting his country with access to the Starlink satellite internet platform.

The presence of Musk on the call highlights his influence in the president-elect’s circle. Trump has mused that Musk could have a formal role in his administration that focuses on government efficiency, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest given SpaceX’s lucrative government contracts.

Trump’s interactions with Zelenskyy are being closely watched as he prepares to take over the presidency on Jan. 20 and has signaled a shift in Washington’s steadfast support for Ukraine against Russia’s nearly three-year-old invasion.

Trump has promised to swiftly end the war and suggested that Kyiv should agree to cede some territory to Moscow in return for peace, a condition Zelenskyy has rejected.

It was under Trump that the United States first sent weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, in 2017. Those Javelin anti-tank missiles were crucial to Ukraine’s initial ability to fend off the full-scale invasion in 2022.

President Joe Biden’s administration has sent tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine, drawing criticism from Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, who are wary of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts and suggested the money could better be spent domestically.

Trump has promoted his good relationship with President Vladimir Putin and called the Russian leader “pretty smart” for invading Ukraine. He characterized Zelenskyy as “the greatest salesman on earth” for winning U.S. aid.

Zelenskyy is one of dozens of world leaders, business executives and political leaders to speak with Trump, who has been at his private club and residence in Florida, in the days since he won the White House.

The Trump transition said it would not comment on private meetings.

Axios was first to report on Musk’s presence on the Trump-Zelenskyy call.

___

Gomez Licon reported from West Palm Beach, Fla. and Miller reported from Washington.

Hanna Arhirova, Adriana Gomez Licon And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

