What Trump’s election could mean for interest rates in Canada

Canadian dollar coins are displayed on a map of North America, in Montreal, in a Jan. 9, 2014, photo illustration. Experts say Donald Trump’s election victory could shift interest rate policy in the U.S., as his promised policies risk higher inflation and could weigh on the Canadian dollar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2024 6:28 am.

Experts say Donald Trump’s election victory could shift interest rate policy in the U.S. as his promised policies risk higher inflation, which could ultimately have implications for Canadian rates and the loonie.

Markets rallied Wednesday and into Thursday in the wake of his victory as investors prepared for what his proposals might bring.

Among those promises are large tariffs on imported goods, especially from China, as well as lower tax rates and lighter regulation.

Economist Sheila Block says the large tariffs proposed by Trump would likely put upward pressure on inflation in the U.S.

Higher inflation would mean the U.S. Federal Reserve could be slower to cut interest rates, and markets are already shifting their bets on how low the central bank is likely to go on rates.

Block says a weaker Canadian dollar could in turn be inflationary north of the border, which could make our central bank more hesitant to cut rates too quickly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

