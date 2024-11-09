Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says

This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, and President-elect Donald Trump, right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, left; Alex Brandon, right)

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2024 11:53 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2024 1:21 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump for a traditional postelection meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said Saturday.

Such a meeting is customary between the outgoing president and the incoming president, and is meant partly to mark the start of a peaceful transfer of power under America’s democracy.

But Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for a sit-down after the 2020 election, when Trump lost his reelection bid.

Trump sought the presidency four years later, and this week he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat. Trump is the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.

The White House said Biden called Trump this past Wednesday to congratulate him and invite him to meet in the Oval Office.

In a speech Thursday, Biden said he had assured Trump “that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve.”

Their upcoming meeting is set for 11 a.m.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Ambassador Bridge partially closed for police investigation
Ambassador Bridge partially closed for police investigation

Windsor Police are at the Ambassador Bridge near the Canada-U.S. border for an “active investigation,” according to authorities. Officers say there is no threat to the public, but traffic coming...

1h ago

Man wounded in early morning shooting near Bathurst and College
Man wounded in early morning shooting near Bathurst and College

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was transported to a hospital after an early morning shooting on Saturday. Officers were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and College Street just after...

5h ago

‘Candyman’ actor Tony Todd dead at 69
‘Candyman’ actor Tony Todd dead at 69

Tony Todd, the American actor who became famous for his roles in the films Candyman and Final Destination, has died at 69, according to his manager. “What can I say about #TonyTodd, a man that has...

2h ago

'Very limited' bus service resumes in Brampton amid workers' strike
'Very limited' bus service resumes in Brampton amid workers' strike

The union representing striking City of Brampton workers says it will allow buses to cross the picket lines starting Friday night. Fabio Gazzola, president of CUPE Local 831, told CityNews the decision...

46m ago

