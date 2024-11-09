Police search for man wanted in alleged downtown sexual assault

Toronto police are searching for a man after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in the downtown core.

Investigators say on November 6, a woman was walking in the Bay Street and Adelaide Street area when, just before 2:30 p.m., an unknown man approached her from behind.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene on foot northbound on Bay Street.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-nine with short dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter parka with a fur-lined hood, a black hoodie, grey shirt, black pants with brownish-coloured stains or patterns on one leg and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.