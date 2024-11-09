Qatar suspends its cease-fire mediation efforts on Gaza

A locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2024 8:56 pm.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Qatar has suspended its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, it said Saturday, after growing frustration with the lack of progress on a cease-fire deal for Gaza.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the remaining Hamas leadership hosted by Qatar must leave, or where it would go. Hamas has good relations with Iran and Turkey, and some of its leaders are now in Lebanon.

However, Qatar is highly likely to return to mediation efforts if both sides show “serious political willingness” to reach a deal, according to an official with Egypt, the other key mediator.

Qatar told Israel and Hamas it can’t continue to mediate “as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith” and “as a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose” in Qatar, a diplomatic source briefed on the matter said. Qatar told Hamas it will have to leave if it isn’t ready to engage in serious negotiations, the source said.

In Washington, a U.S. official said the Biden administration informed Qatar two weeks ago that the Hamas office’s continued operation in Doha was no longer useful and the Hamas delegation should be expelled.

SIU investigating after a man and a Hamilton police officer seriously injured in shooting
SIU investigating after a man and a Hamilton police officer seriously injured in shooting

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man and a police officer were injured during the course of an investigation in Hamilton on Saturday. Hamilton police responded...

44m ago

Man, 30, dead following shooting in Brampton
Man, 30, dead following shooting in Brampton

A man is dead following a shooting incident in Brampton. Peel police were called to Lockwood Road near Queen Street West and Chinguacousy Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon for reports a man was...

16m ago

Case of 'mistaken identity' leaves man seriously injured in Brampton shooting
Case of 'mistaken identity' leaves man seriously injured in Brampton shooting

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton that police say is a case of mistaken identity. Peel police say around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday they found a man inside a vehicle outside their...

50m ago

Fifth person arrested in connection to violent Brampton protests
Fifth person arrested in connection to violent Brampton protests

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a fifth person in connection with a series of violent demonstrations that took place on the grounds of a Hindu temple in Brampton and spilled over to two...

3h ago

2:51
Plaintiffs push to include scathing report exposing anti-Black racism in class action lawsuit
Plaintiffs push to include scathing report exposing anti-Black racism in class action lawsuit

An emergency motion was filed to introduce a report exposing anti-Black discrimination within Canada's federal public service. Rhianne Campbell explores how this could tip the scales in the $2.5 billion class action lawsuit.

5h ago

1:49
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles

The gorilla troupe at the zoo continues to mourn the loss of their elder, Charles. Audra Brown with an update on how the family is coping one week after the passing of the silverback leader, and how zoo staff are monitoring their wellbeing.
3:17
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures

A new study suggests that closing some safe consumption sites in Toronto will not only result in hundreds of people losing access to potentially life saving services, but it could also lead to an increase in overdoses. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:15
Man in his 70s dies following Etobicoke house fire
Man in his 70s dies following Etobicoke house fire

A senior has died after a fire broke out in the bedroom of his Etobicoke home. Erica Natividad with the efforts from family and first responders to save his life. 
2:44
New record for largest pumpkin grown in Ontario
New record for largest pumpkin grown in Ontario

The grower of this gigantic gourd says he's feeling good after years of progress growing enormous pumpkins. David Zura explains. 
