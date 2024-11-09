SIU investigating after a man and a Hamilton police officer seriously injured in shooting

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge
A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. HPS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 9, 2024 6:57 pm.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man and a police officer were injured during the course of an investigation in Hamilton on Saturday.

Hamilton police responded to a 911 call at an apartment building on Main Street West when they said an officer was confronted by a male with a firearm.

Details of what transpired are unknown except that both the officer and the man were injured in the confrontation.

“The officer has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An adult male has also been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition,” police said in a social media post.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

