Slower winds aid firefighters battling destructive blaze in California

Firefighters work against the Mountain Fire, Nov. 6, 2024, near Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2024 3:50 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2024 4:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California firefighters on Saturday were gaining ground on a wildfire that ravaged more than 130 structures as gusty winds subsided with favorable weather conditions expected through the weekend.

The Mountain Fire in Ventura County held at 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers) and was 17% contained, Fire Operations Section Chief Clint Swensen said. The fire broke out Wednesday and exploded in size amid the arrival of dry, warm and gusty northeast winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and threatening 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches and agricultural areas around the community of Camarillo.

Red flag warnings indicating conditions for high fire danger expired in most of the region Thursday. Smoky air hung over the area Saturday because of fairly light winds ranging between five and 10 mph (eight and 16 kph), the very conditions that were aiding firefighters, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s very favorable for the weekend,” Kittell said. “Good for firefighting efforts but not great for air quality.”

Some forecasts showed winds returning to the area Tuesday but not to the extent seen last week, Kittell said.

The region northwest of Los Angeles has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years. The Mountain Fire swiftly grew from less than half a square mile (about 1.2 square kilometers) to more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) in little more than five hours on Wednesday, with gusts topping 61 mph (98 kph).

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 30, dead following stabbing in Brampton
Man, 30, dead following stabbing in Brampton

A man is dead following a stabbing incident in Brampton. Peel police were called to the Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road area on Saturday afternoon for reports of a possible stabbing. When they...

43m ago

Man critically injured in Brampton shooting
Man critically injured in Brampton shooting

A man has been critically injured following a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Inder Heights Drive near Mayfield Road around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Paramedics...

1h ago

Fifth person arrested in connection to violent Brampton protests
Fifth person arrested in connection to violent Brampton protests

Peel Regional Police continue to investigate a series of violent demonstrations that took place on the grounds of a Hindu temple in Brampton and spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga earlier...

2h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged downtown sexual assault
Police search for man wanted in alleged downtown sexual assault

Toronto police are searching for a man after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in the downtown core. Investigators say on November 6, a woman was walking in the Bay Street and Adelaide Street...

16m ago

Top Stories

Man, 30, dead following stabbing in Brampton
Man, 30, dead following stabbing in Brampton

A man is dead following a stabbing incident in Brampton. Peel police were called to the Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road area on Saturday afternoon for reports of a possible stabbing. When they...

43m ago

Man critically injured in Brampton shooting
Man critically injured in Brampton shooting

A man has been critically injured following a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Inder Heights Drive near Mayfield Road around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Paramedics...

1h ago

Fifth person arrested in connection to violent Brampton protests
Fifth person arrested in connection to violent Brampton protests

Peel Regional Police continue to investigate a series of violent demonstrations that took place on the grounds of a Hindu temple in Brampton and spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga earlier...

2h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged downtown sexual assault
Police search for man wanted in alleged downtown sexual assault

Toronto police are searching for a man after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in the downtown core. Investigators say on November 6, a woman was walking in the Bay Street and Adelaide Street...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles

The gorilla troupe at the zoo continues to mourn the loss of their elder, Charles. Audra Brown with an update on how the family is coping one week after the passing of the silverback leader, and how zoo staff are monitoring their wellbeing.

22h ago

3:17
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures

A new study suggests that closing some safe consumption sites in Toronto will not only result in hundreds of people losing access to potentially life saving services, but it could also lead to an increase in overdoses. Dilshad Burman reports.

22h ago

2:15
Man in his 70s dies following Etobicoke house fire
Man in his 70s dies following Etobicoke house fire

A senior has died after a fire broke out in the bedroom of his Etobicoke home. Erica Natividad with the efforts from family and first responders to save his life. 

21h ago

2:44
New record for largest pumpkin grown in Ontario
New record for largest pumpkin grown in Ontario

The grower of this gigantic gourd says he's feeling good after years of progress growing enormous pumpkins. David Zura explains. 

22h ago

2:21
Canada re-assembles US relations committee
Canada re-assembles US relations committee

The federal government has re-assembled a cabinet committee focused on dealings with America. Canada's farmers do billions in trade with the U.S. and say they're "tired of losing all the time" in trade deals.

16h ago

More Videos