UK police watchdog reviews handling of Mohamed Al Fayed sex crime allegations

FILE - Egyptian businessman and Ritz hotel owner Mohamed Al Fayed poses with his hotel staff in Paris, June 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)

By Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2024 6:29 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2024 7:51 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s police watchdog said it is assessing complaints from two women over how the Metropolitan Police handled sex crime allegations they made against the late Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed.

Police have been reviewing multiple allegations of rape or sexual assault against the billionaire owner of the famed London department store. Al Fayed was never prosecuted and died last year at 94 years old.

The Metropolitan Police said late Friday that it referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after two women came forward in recent weeks with concerns about how their allegations were handled by officers when first reported in 2008 and 2013.

“Although we cannot change the past, we are resolute in our goal to offer every individual who contacts us the highest standard of service and support,” said Stephen Clayman, from the police force’s specialist crime team.

The police watchdog said it will assess the information provided before deciding if further action is needed.

Allegations against Al Fayed have grown since the BBC broadcast claims by several former Harrods employees in September.

Police and Harrods executives have faced questions about why action wasn’t taken against Al Fayed while he was alive. He was questioned by detectives in 2008 over the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old, and in 2009 and 2015 police passed files of evidence about him to prosecutors. He was never charged.

Clayman said police are “actively reviewing” 21 sex crime allegations against Al Fayed that were made to police prior to his death to determine whether any more investigations are possible.

The force said last month that in addition to those claims, 40 more women have made allegations of rape or sexual assault against the tycoon since September.

The Egypt-born businessman moved to Britain in the 1960s and bought Harrods in the mid-1980s. Al Fayed sold Harrods in 2010 to a company owned by the state of Qatar through its sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority.

The current managing director of Harrods, Michael Ward, has apologized to former employees who said they were sexually assaulted by Al Fayed. Ward said it is clear Al Fayed “presided over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct.”

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man wounded in early morning shooting near Bathurst and College
Man wounded in early morning shooting near Bathurst and College

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was transported to a hospital after an early morning shooting on Saturday. Officers were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and College Street just after...

31m ago

Brampton city buses allowed to cross picket lines in 'show of good faith': union
Brampton city buses allowed to cross picket lines in 'show of good faith': union

The union representing striking City of Brampton workers says it will allow buses to cross the picket lines starting Friday night. Fabio Gazzola, president of CUPE Local 831, told CityNews the decision...

9h ago

Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region
Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region

A Hindu priest suspended in the wake of violent protests between demonstrators at Hindu and Sikh places of worship in Peel Region earlier this week has been reinstated. The Hindu Canadian Foundation...

16h ago

The Royal Canadian Legion turns to Amazon for annual poppy campaign boost
The Royal Canadian Legion turns to Amazon for annual poppy campaign boost

The Royal Canadian Legion says a new partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon is helping boost its veterans' fund, and will hopefully expand its donor base in the digital world. Since the Oct. 25 launch...

1h ago

