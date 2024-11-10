Children’s book by chef Jamie Oliver withdrawn after First Nation Australians voice offense

FILE - British chef Jamie Oliver attends a panel session during the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2017. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2024 6:12 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2024 7:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — A children’s book written by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been withdrawn from sale after it was criticised for causing offense to First Nation Australians.

The Guardian newspaper reported Saturday that the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Corporation blasted “Billy And The Epic Escape,” which was published earlier this year.

The group criticized one of the subplots of the book, which tells the story of a First Nations girl living in foster care, for contributing to the “erasure, trivialisation, and stereotyping of First Nations peoples and experiences.”

In a statement, Oliver, 49, said he was “devastated” to have caused offense and apologized “wholeheartedly.”

“It was never my intention to misinterpret this deeply painful issue,” he said. “Together with my publishers we have decided to withdraw the book from sale.”

First Nation campaigners were particularly aghast that neither Oliver nor his publishers, Penguin Random House, had consulted with them before the novel was published.

“It is clear that our publishing standards fell short on this occasion, and we must learn from that and take decisive action,” the publisher said. “With that in mind, we have agreed with our author, Jamie Oliver, that we will be withdrawing the book from sale.”

Oliver, who is in Australia promoting his latest recipe book, is among a long list of celebrities to have put their names to children’s books, a trend that has been criticized by many children’s authors, who say they are being crowded of their market.

Oliver released his first children’s book, “Billy And The Giant Adventure,” last year and said in a social media post that he had “carefully chosen the font to make sure the text is as clear as possible” as dyslexic people like himself can find it hard to read.

Oliver, who rose to fame in 1999 with his book and television show “The Naked Chef,” has long campaigned on children’s food and nutrition and caused a furore in 2005 when he hit out at the nutritional of some school dinners in the U.K.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough
Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road...

8m ago

COP29 primer: Canada's priorities at the global climate talks, and the Trump impact
COP29 primer: Canada's priorities at the global climate talks, and the Trump impact

Canada could be an important consensus builder at this year's international climate negotiations, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said, while downplaying concerns that Donald...

2h ago

King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance event as both slowly return to duty
King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance event as both slowly return to duty

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III led the nation Sunday in a two-minute silence in remembrance of fallen service personnel in central London as the Princess of Wales looked on, a further sign the royal...

1h ago

Public memorial for Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission
Public memorial for Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

WINNIPEG — A national commemorative ceremony is being held today in honour of Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools. Gov....

1h ago

Top Stories

Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough
Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road...

8m ago

COP29 primer: Canada's priorities at the global climate talks, and the Trump impact
COP29 primer: Canada's priorities at the global climate talks, and the Trump impact

Canada could be an important consensus builder at this year's international climate negotiations, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said, while downplaying concerns that Donald...

2h ago

King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance event as both slowly return to duty
King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance event as both slowly return to duty

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III led the nation Sunday in a two-minute silence in remembrance of fallen service personnel in central London as the Princess of Wales looked on, a further sign the royal...

1h ago

Public memorial for Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission
Public memorial for Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

WINNIPEG — A national commemorative ceremony is being held today in honour of Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools. Gov....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Wet end to the weekend
Wet end to the weekend

A mostly cloudy day on Sunday with periods of rain starting in the afternoon and continuing in the evening.

14h ago

2:06
'Fight for Bikes' rally takes over Toronto
'Fight for Bikes' rally takes over Toronto

Hundreds of cyclists descended on the downtown core this afternoon to have their voices heard over Doug Ford's plans to remove some key bike lanes. The protest began at Christie Pitts, with bikers of all ages and skills pledging to fight Bill 212 and

15h ago

2:51
Plaintiffs push to include scathing report exposing anti-Black racism in class action lawsuit
Plaintiffs push to include scathing report exposing anti-Black racism in class action lawsuit

An emergency motion was filed to introduce a report exposing anti-Black discrimination within Canada's federal public service. Rhianne Campbell explores how this could tip the scales in the $2.5 billion class action lawsuit.

8h ago

1:49
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles

The gorilla troupe at the zoo continues to mourn the loss of their elder, Charles. Audra Brown with an update on how the family is coping one week after the passing of the silverback leader, and how zoo staff are monitoring their wellbeing.
3:17
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures

A new study suggests that closing some safe consumption sites in Toronto will not only result in hundreds of people losing access to potentially life saving services, but it could also lead to an increase in overdoses. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos