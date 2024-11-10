Fire crews gain greater control over destructive Southern California wildfire

A firefighter battling the Mountain Fire watches flames from a firing operation burn off vegetation around Swanhill Farms in Moorpark, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2024 4:24 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2024 5:29 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Favorable weather conditions helped fire crews gain more control over a Southern California wildfire that has destroyed 134 structures and damaged dozens more, authorities reported Sunday.

Crews increased containment of the Mountain Fire to 26% in Ventura County northwest of Los Angeles, up from 21% on Saturday night. The fire’s size remains around 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers).

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Inspection teams continue to assess damage.

Evacuation orders were downgraded Saturday to warnings for residents in several areas of Ventura County as gusty winds subsided and firefighters were aided by mild temperatures and low humidity.

“The fire continues to creep and smolder in steep rugged terrain. Threats remain to critical infrastructure, highways, and communities,” according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as Cal Fire.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning and exploded in size with the arrival of dry, warm and gusty northeast Santa Ana winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and threatening 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches and agricultural areas around the community of Camarillo.

Agriculture officials assessing the toll on farmland sown with avocado, citrus and berries estimated the damage at $2.4 million, the Ventura County Star reported.

Another round of northeast winds was expected Tuesday, but humidity was expected to rise and gusts were not expected to surge as high as those that fanned the fire, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said.

The region northwest of Los Angeles has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years. The Mountain Fire swiftly grew from less than half a square mile (about 1.2 square kilometers) to more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) in little more than five hours on Wednesday, with gusts topping 61 mph (98 kph).

Red flag warnings indicating conditions for high fire danger expired in most of the region Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County.

The Associated Press


