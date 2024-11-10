Gunmen open fire in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 and injuring 7

FILE - Municipal police officers patrol a neighborhood in Celaya, Guanajuato state, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2024 12:56 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2024 4:19 pm.

HUEHUETOCA, Mexico (AP) — Gunmen open fire in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring seven, a local official said.

The attack took place Saturday in the historic city center of Querétaro in a region that had long been spared the violence seen in neighboring states like Guerrero. In recent years, however, the state of Querétaro has been marked by a handful of violent incidents, raising concern by authorities.

Juan Luis Ferrusca Ortiz, the city’s head of public security, confirmed the attack and the number of victims. He said at least one person was arrested following the attack.

He said officials identified those responsible by tracking the license plates on the car the armed men fled in, which was later abandoned and set on fire.

Two videos from the bar’s security cameras, disseminated on social networks, show a group of four walking into the bar and shooting indiscriminately at people eating at several tables. The video shows the screaming people throwing themselves on the floor and trying to seek refuge, stained with the blood of the people shot.

Hours after the attack, Querétaro’s Gov. Mauricio Kuri vowed to bring the assailants to justice, and said he was working to provide aid for the families of those killed.

“There will be punishment for those responsible for this brutal act,” Kuri wrote on the social media platform X early Sunday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian soldier turns to peer support to help veterans fighting daily battles
Canadian soldier turns to peer support to help veterans fighting daily battles

A former Canadian Armed Forces member has turned to peer support work to help veterans who feel like they're living in a warzone.

1h ago

Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough
Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road...

6h ago

3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

Three Quebec residents are dead, and one was seriously injured after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city west of Belleville, Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

52m ago

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes killed dozens of people including children on Sunday in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza, as the world watched for signs of how the U.S. election might...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian soldier turns to peer support to help veterans fighting daily battles
Canadian soldier turns to peer support to help veterans fighting daily battles

A former Canadian Armed Forces member has turned to peer support work to help veterans who feel like they're living in a warzone.

1h ago

Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough
Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road...

6h ago

3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

Three Quebec residents are dead, and one was seriously injured after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city west of Belleville, Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

52m ago

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes killed dozens of people including children on Sunday in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza, as the world watched for signs of how the U.S. election might...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Wet end to the weekend
Wet end to the weekend

A mostly cloudy day on Sunday with periods of rain starting in the afternoon and continuing in the evening.

21h ago

2:06
'Fight for Bikes' rally takes over Toronto
'Fight for Bikes' rally takes over Toronto

Hundreds of cyclists descended on the downtown core this afternoon to have their voices heard over Doug Ford's plans to remove some key bike lanes. The protest began at Christie Pitts, with bikers of all ages and skills pledging to fight Bill 212 and

21h ago

2:51
Plaintiffs push to include scathing report exposing anti-Black racism in class action lawsuit
Plaintiffs push to include scathing report exposing anti-Black racism in class action lawsuit

An emergency motion was filed to introduce a report exposing anti-Black discrimination within Canada's federal public service. Rhianne Campbell explores how this could tip the scales in the $2.5 billion class action lawsuit.

15h ago

1:49
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles

The gorilla troupe at the zoo continues to mourn the loss of their elder, Charles. Audra Brown with an update on how the family is coping one week after the passing of the silverback leader, and how zoo staff are monitoring their wellbeing.
3:17
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures

A new study suggests that closing some safe consumption sites in Toronto will not only result in hundreds of people losing access to potentially life saving services, but it could also lead to an increase in overdoses. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos