Impaired driver arrested following a collision on Highway 400

Provincial police arrested a woman early Sunday morning who allegedly caused a car crash while under the influence of alcohol.

Officers were dispatched to the southbound Highway 400 north of King Road just before 6:00 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

When the police arrived, both cars had come to rest in the center median and were blocking a live lane. No injuries were reported.

The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known. However, police claim they had cause to launch an impaired driving investigation involving one of the drivers, who was subsequently arrested at the scene.

Police have charged 21-year-old Priya Persaud of Ajax with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration above 80mgs.

Persaud was released from custody and is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket in December.