Port employers ‘refusing to bargain,’ cut off talks in less than an hour: Union

<p>Locked out International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 port workers and supporters attend a rally, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2024 1:45 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2024 2:02 pm.

VANCOUVER — The union for locked-out port workers in British Columbia says the BC Maritime Employers Association cut off talks in less than an hour Saturday, refusing to budge on a final offer that the union has so far rejected.

A statement from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Ship & Dock Foremen Local 514 says a meeting with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service ended with the employers “refusing to bargain” and trying to “impose significant concessions” on the union.

ILWU Local 514 President Frank Morena says the employers are using “confrontational tactics” to avoid negotiating a new collective agreement, in order to force the federal government to intervene.

Morena says union negotiators were planning to bargain late into Saturday evening and through the weekend with the help of a federal mediator, but he says the employers association ended the talks after meeting with the mediator for just 12 minutes.

He says the concessions sought by port employers are “inflammatory and unacceptable,” and says shipping firms and retailers are all waiting for the lockout to end.

A statement from the employers association issued Saturday after talks broke down says there was “no progress made … and no further meetings are scheduled.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canadian soldier turns to peer support to help veterans fighting daily battles
Canadian soldier turns to peer support to help veterans fighting daily battles

A former Canadian Armed Forces member has turned to peer support work to help veterans who feel like they're living in a warzone.

1h ago

Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough
Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road...

6h ago

3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

Three Quebec residents are dead, and one was seriously injured after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city west of Belleville, Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

53m ago

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes killed dozens of people including children on Sunday in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza, as the world watched for signs of how the U.S. election might...

1h ago

