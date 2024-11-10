Public memorial for Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, stands in the ballroom at Rideau Hall after being invested as a companion of the Order of Canada and receiving a Meritorious Service Decoration (Civil Division), in Ottawa, Thursday, May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2024 8:00 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2024 8:44 am.

WINNIPEG — A national commemorative ceremony is being held today in honour of Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools.

Gov. Gen Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to deliver remarks at the service being held at Canada Life Centre, the home arena of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets.

Sinclair was the first Indigenous judge in Manitoba and the second in Canada.

He served as co-chair of the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry of Manitoba to examine whether the justice system was failing Indigenous people.

As chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he heard testimony from thousands of residential school survivors and the commission’s final report contained 94 calls to action.

His death Monday at the age of 73 was met with tributes from across the country, and a sacred fire was lit outside the Manitoba legislature.

“With his passing, Canada has lost a giant — a brilliant legal mind, a champion of Indigenous rights, and a trusted leader on our journey of reconciliation,” Trudeau said in a written statement hours after Sinclair’s death.

Simon said that in 2022, she had the privilege of investing Sinclair as Companion of the Order of Canada for his life’s work.

“A kind, wise and generous soul, he had an exceptional ability to inspire people and to touch hearts,” she said in a statement.

Sinclair’s obituary describes his journey as an Indigenous man born in the early 1950s. His traditional Anishinaabe name is Mazina Giizhik, or One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky.

“As he grew up, Mazina Giizhik experienced racism but never lost his sense of hope, duty, and responsibility,” it says.

The memorial is to include other government representatives, Indigenous leaders, family members and former colleagues.

Singer-songwriter William Prince and fiddler Morgan Grace are also set to perform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough
Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road...

11m ago

COP29 primer: Canada's priorities at the global climate talks, and the Trump impact
COP29 primer: Canada's priorities at the global climate talks, and the Trump impact

Canada could be an important consensus builder at this year's international climate negotiations, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said, while downplaying concerns that Donald...

2h ago

King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance event as both slowly return to duty
King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance event as both slowly return to duty

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III led the nation Sunday in a two-minute silence in remembrance of fallen service personnel in central London as the Princess of Wales looked on, a further sign the royal...

2h ago

Children's book by chef Jamie Oliver withdrawn after First Nation Australians voice offense
Children's book by chef Jamie Oliver withdrawn after First Nation Australians voice offense

LONDON (AP) — A children's book written by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been withdrawn from sale after it was criticised for causing offense to First Nation Australians. The Guardian newspaper...

2h ago

