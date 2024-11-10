Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire.

Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located evidence of gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Then around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, police were called back to the same theatre after it was hit with additional rounds of gunfire.

The Woodside Square Cinemas is a theatre that primarily showcases Bollywood movies in Hindi and Tamil, with some in English.

Earlier this month, the same theatre was evacuated after someone lit a package on fire and just last week Molotov cocktails were thrown at a similar movie theatre in Richmond Hill.

It’s unclear if the shootings are connected to an ongoing turf war within the South Asian film industry. An investigation is ongoing.