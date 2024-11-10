Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Police spotted outside Woodside Square Cinemas.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 10, 2024 8:37 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2024 9:44 am.

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire.

Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located evidence of gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Then around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, police were called back to the same theatre after it was hit with additional rounds of gunfire.

The Woodside Square Cinemas is a theatre that primarily showcases Bollywood movies in Hindi and Tamil, with some in English.

Earlier this month, the same theatre was evacuated after someone lit a package on fire and just last week Molotov cocktails were thrown at a similar movie theatre in Richmond Hill.

It’s unclear if the shootings are connected to an ongoing turf war within the South Asian film industry. An investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

COP29 primer: Canada's priorities at the global climate talks, and the Trump impact
COP29 primer: Canada's priorities at the global climate talks, and the Trump impact

Canada could be an important consensus builder at this year's international climate negotiations, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said, while downplaying concerns that Donald...

2h ago

King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance event as both slowly return to duty
King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance event as both slowly return to duty

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III led the nation Sunday in a two-minute silence in remembrance of fallen service personnel in central London as the Princess of Wales looked on, a further sign the royal...

1h ago

Children's book by chef Jamie Oliver withdrawn after First Nation Australians voice offense
Children's book by chef Jamie Oliver withdrawn after First Nation Australians voice offense

LONDON (AP) — A children's book written by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been withdrawn from sale after it was criticised for causing offense to First Nation Australians. The Guardian newspaper...

2h ago

Public memorial for Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission
Public memorial for Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

WINNIPEG — A national commemorative ceremony is being held today in honour of Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools. Gov....

1h ago

