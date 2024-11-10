Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by fake rideshare driver in Brampton

Police are searching for a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Brampton by someone claiming to be a rideshare driver.

Investigators say an 18-year-old woman was at a bus stop at Goreridge Crescent and Via Romano Way on November 8 when a man in a vehicle approached her just before 8 a.m., said he was a rideshare driver and offered to drive her to wherever she wanted in exchange for a cash payment.

Police say the driver took the woman to an area near the Clareville Conservation on Highway 50 and Gore Road where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as South Asian with a medium complexion, medium to muscular build, average height, 20 to 25 years old with black faded hair that is short on top and a well-kept full black beard. He was last seen wearing a blue or black winter jacket and black pants.

Police say the man was last seen driving a dark-coloured four-door sedan.