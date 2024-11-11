Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day

<p>A person wearing a mitten embroidered with a poppy lays a poppy on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, after the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang</p>

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted November 11, 2024 4:37 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2024 8:40 am.

OTTAWA — Today, Canadians will remember and honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of the country’s values and principles.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon are both expected to pay their respects in a ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

They will be joined by this year’s Silver Cross Mother Maureen Anderson from New Brunswick whose two sons, Sgt. Ron Anderson and Sgt. Ryan Anderson, both served in Afghanistan.

Anderson, whose sons both died after a battle with post-traumatic stress disorder, will represent the mothers left behind by all service members killed in the line of duty.

The mournful sound of the Last Post will also be heard at countless other cenotaphs and monuments across the country, as Canadians take a moment at 11 a.m. to pay silent respects to the fallen.

The ceremonies will also honour members of Canada’s armed forces who continue to serve today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

