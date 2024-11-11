Downtown Toronto stabbing sends man to hospital

A man in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a park in the Dundas and Bay streets area at around 12:13 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Once on scene, officers located the injured man.

He was treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on suspects or arrests at this point.