First emperor penguin known to reach Australia found on tourist beach

In this undated photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, a male emperor penguin dubbed Gus, stands on a scale after being discovered on a beach near Denmark, Australia, on Nov. 1, 2024, thousands of kilometers from its normal habitat on Antarctica. (Miles Brotherson/DBCA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2024 5:13 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2024 6:13 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An emperor penguin found malnourished far from its Antarctic home on the Australian south coast is being cared for by a wildlife expert, a government department said Monday.

The adult male was found on Nov. 1 on a popular tourist beach in the town of Denmark in temperate southwest Australia — about 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles) north of the icy waters off the Antarctic coast, according to a statement from the Western Australia state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.

The largest penguin species has never been reported in Australia before, University of Western Australia research fellow Belinda Cannell said, though some had reached New Zealand, Australia’s neighbor almost entirely south of Denmark.

Cannell said she had no idea why the penguin traveled to Denmark.

Cannell is advising seabird rehabilitator Carol Biddulph who is caring for the penguin, spraying him with a chilled water mist to help him cope with his alien climate. The penguin is 1 meter (39 inches ) tall and initially weighed 23 kilograms (51 pounds).

A healthy male can weigh more than 45 kilograms (100 pounds).

The department said its efforts were focused on rehabilitating the penguin. Asked if the penguin could potentially be returned to Antarctica, the department replied that “options are still being worked through.”

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Remembrance Day ceremonies and what's open and closed on Monday
Remembrance Day ceremonies and what's open and closed on Monday

Remembrance Day is Monday and events are being held in Toronto and the GTA to honour those who served Canada during times of war. The Armistice agreement was signed on Monday, November 11, 1918, between...

9h ago

Man shot by 2 Hamilton police officers did not appear to shoot: SIU
Man shot by 2 Hamilton police officers did not appear to shoot: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit say a 43-year-old man who was shot by police at a Hamilton apartment building on Saturday has died of his injuries. The SIU says Hamilton police were called...

11h ago

B.C. sees first human case of H5 avian flu detected in Canada
B.C. sees first human case of H5 avian flu detected in Canada

Authorities say a teenager from the Fraser Valley has tested positive for the H5 avian flu -- the first human case of the disease in B.C.

2h ago

Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior
Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior

Investigators in Peel Region are on the hunt for a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 80-year-old man on Friday. Officers say the victim was crossing the street...

15h ago

Top Stories

Remembrance Day ceremonies and what's open and closed on Monday
Remembrance Day ceremonies and what's open and closed on Monday

Remembrance Day is Monday and events are being held in Toronto and the GTA to honour those who served Canada during times of war. The Armistice agreement was signed on Monday, November 11, 1918, between...

9h ago

Man shot by 2 Hamilton police officers did not appear to shoot: SIU
Man shot by 2 Hamilton police officers did not appear to shoot: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit say a 43-year-old man who was shot by police at a Hamilton apartment building on Saturday has died of his injuries. The SIU says Hamilton police were called...

11h ago

B.C. sees first human case of H5 avian flu detected in Canada
B.C. sees first human case of H5 avian flu detected in Canada

Authorities say a teenager from the Fraser Valley has tested positive for the H5 avian flu -- the first human case of the disease in B.C.

2h ago

Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior
Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior

Investigators in Peel Region are on the hunt for a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 80-year-old man on Friday. Officers say the victim was crossing the street...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers on Monday. Wind gusts out of the west could reach up to 60 km/h in some areas.

14h ago

2:58
Two shootings at Scarborough theatre latest in targeted attacks across GTA cinemas
Two shootings at Scarborough theatre latest in targeted attacks across GTA cinemas

Residents are on edge following two shootings at a Scarborough movie theatre. Rhianne Campbell explains how these attacks are the latest in a violent pattern seen across several cinemas in the GTA.

14h ago

2:25
Climbing the CN Tower in support of United Way Greater Toronto
Climbing the CN Tower in support of United Way Greater Toronto

More than 6,000 people are climbing the steps of the CN Tower this weekend to raise money and awareness for the United Way Greater Toronto. Rob Leth reports from the top of T.O.

3:04
Wet end to the weekend
Wet end to the weekend

A mostly cloudy day on Sunday with periods of rain starting in the afternoon and continuing in the evening.
2:06
'Fight for Bikes' rally takes over Toronto
'Fight for Bikes' rally takes over Toronto

Hundreds of cyclists descended on the downtown core this afternoon to have their voices heard over Doug Ford's plans to remove some key bike lanes. The protest began at Christie Pitts, with bikers of all ages and skills pledging to fight Bill 212 and
More Videos