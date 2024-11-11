Intense Sunday storm brings winds, rain to Waterloo Region, tornado warnings and damage to Fergus area

A tree in Fergus damaged by the storm on November 10. (@KirkMacDonald5 on X)

By Josh Piercey

Posted November 11, 2024 7:08 am.

An unusual November storm brought tornado warnings to areas near Waterloo Region on Sunday night.

According to 570’s Meteorologist Jill Taylor, a quickfire storm ripped through Waterloo Region and the Guelph area, showing flashes of lightning and strong thunder.

The storm began just before 10 p.m., and by 10:30 p.m. strong winds and heavy rain were pelting Waterloo Region.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, at around 10:50 p.m. a vehicle struck a downed tree that was knocked over by the storm in Woolwich Township at the intersection of Sandy Hills Drive and Northfield Drive. A power line was also downed by the storm, and the intersection was closed for hydro repairs.

The storm continued east towards the Guelph area, and prompted a tornado warning near Fergus.

“This was pretty impressive, with radar indicating weak tornado signatures in the area of Fergus, near Elora as well,” explained Taylor. “There was some pretty intense activity in that area.”

Taylor added that there were unconfirmed reports of damage due to strong winds in the Fergus area, including to buildings, vehicles, trees and hydro lines.

By 11 p.m., the storm was hitting Caledon and Bolton, bringing strong winds to the edge of the Greater Toronto Area.

“We do get thunderstorms at this time of year, but a little bit unusual to get that activity with those tornadic signatures,” said Taylor. “It was pretty impressive last night, and we did have quite a line of storms that moved through.”

For Monday, more storm activity is on the way for areas north of Waterloo Region, with Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement for municipalities on the shores of Lake Huron.

A Northern Tornadoes Project storm survey team is heading to Fergus to investigate the potentially tornadic damage that happened on Sunday night.

In Waterloo Region, it will be mild with cloud and drizzle.

Top Stories

'Just give me my stuff': Whitby woman says movers took her cargo months ago but never delivered
'Just give me my stuff': Whitby woman says movers took her cargo months ago but never delivered

A woman in Whitby reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers from the moving company she hired to track down the items they picked up. Jolette Samuels says she hired Torex Moving for...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing sends man to hospital
Downtown Toronto stabbing sends man to hospital

A man in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to a park in the Dundas and Bay streets area at around 12:13 p.m. for...

1m ago

Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day

An echoing peal of cannon fire signalled the start of a moment of silence in St. John's, N.L., and throngs of people along the city’s two main downtown streets fell quiet and bowed their heads. Canadians...

1h ago

Remembrance Day ceremonies in GTA and what's open and closed on Monday
Remembrance Day ceremonies in GTA and what's open and closed on Monday

Remembrance Day is Monday and events were held in Toronto and the GTA to honour those who served Canada during times of war. The Armistice agreement was signed on Monday, November 11, 1918, between...

7m ago

