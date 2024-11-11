Male pedestrian struck by Wheel-Trans vehicle near Eglinton and Allen Road

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 11, 2024 8:46 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2024 9:55 pm.

A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a Wheel-Trans vehicle near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road.

Toronto police were called to the intersection on Monday evening for reports a pedestrian has been struck.

The male was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Wheel-Trans vehicle remained on the scene.

The westbound lanes of Eglinton are closed in the area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle collision in Markham
1 dead in two-vehicle collision in Markham

One person has died and another has been injured in a two-vehicle collision in Markham. York police were called to Highway 7 east of Reesor Road around 7:45 p.m. The victim, whose age and gender...

2h ago

'Just give me my stuff': Whitby woman says movers took her cargo months ago but never delivered
'Just give me my stuff': Whitby woman says movers took her cargo months ago but never delivered

A woman in Whitby reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers from the moving company she hired to track down the items they picked up. Jolette Samuels says she hired Torex Moving for...

9h ago

Investigators say 2 suspects in fatal North York shooting may have fled to Jamaica
Investigators say 2 suspects in fatal North York shooting may have fled to Jamaica

Toronto police have identified two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in North York and say they may have fled to Jamaica. Ricardo Manuel Bailey, 35, and Debbie Jones, 42, are both wanted for second-degree...

5h ago

Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Mount Albert
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Mount Albert

A Stouffville man has died after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Mount Albert Monday afternoon. Provincial police were called to the intersection of Highway 48 and Mount Albert Road for...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle collision in Markham
1 dead in two-vehicle collision in Markham

One person has died and another has been injured in a two-vehicle collision in Markham. York police were called to Highway 7 east of Reesor Road around 7:45 p.m. The victim, whose age and gender...

2h ago

'Just give me my stuff': Whitby woman says movers took her cargo months ago but never delivered
'Just give me my stuff': Whitby woman says movers took her cargo months ago but never delivered

A woman in Whitby reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers from the moving company she hired to track down the items they picked up. Jolette Samuels says she hired Torex Moving for...

9h ago

Investigators say 2 suspects in fatal North York shooting may have fled to Jamaica
Investigators say 2 suspects in fatal North York shooting may have fled to Jamaica

Toronto police have identified two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in North York and say they may have fled to Jamaica. Ricardo Manuel Bailey, 35, and Debbie Jones, 42, are both wanted for second-degree...

5h ago

Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Mount Albert
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Mount Albert

A Stouffville man has died after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Mount Albert Monday afternoon. Provincial police were called to the intersection of Highway 48 and Mount Albert Road for...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

4h ago

2:21
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall

It was an emotional service at the Old City Hall Cenotaph on Remembrance Day as hundreds gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who are still serving our country.

10h ago

3:20
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.

Jolette Samuels reached out to Speakers Corner after hiring a moving company. They picked up her stuff nearly two months ago but the cargo is still missing.

10h ago

2:18
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery

The 96th annual sunrise Remembrance Day service was held at Prospect Cemetery on St. Clair Avenue West.

13h ago

2:43
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers on Monday. Wind gusts out of the west could reach up to 60 km/h in some areas.

More Videos