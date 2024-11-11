Male pedestrian struck by Wheel-Trans vehicle near Eglinton and Allen Road
Posted November 11, 2024 8:46 pm.
Last Updated November 11, 2024 9:55 pm.
A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a Wheel-Trans vehicle near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road.
Toronto police were called to the intersection on Monday evening for reports a pedestrian has been struck.
The male was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Wheel-Trans vehicle remained on the scene.
The westbound lanes of Eglinton are closed in the area.