What do we know about the impact of online sports gambling?

FILE - FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone, Sept. 26, 2022.
FILE - FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Posted November 11, 2024 7:11 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s been three years now since single-game sports betting was legalized in Canada. And since that time, it’s become available everywhere. Especially on your phone, in any number of apps, 24 hours a day. At the time there were concerns about what that easy access would do to problem gamblers. And we’re finally getting a clearer picture of just what that has wrought.

Anthony Milton wrote about sports betting for Maclean’s. “We’re talking about something that is addictive on the same level as cigarettes and alcohol. There’s a reason why there’s intense regulation around ads for cigarettes and alcohol,” said Milton. 

So what can we tell about the increase in problem gambling? What did the initial legislation get right and wrong, and what’s changed as we’ve progressed? What could we still do to protect those who struggle with betting? And with the billions in tax revenue taken in, what have governments been doing to make more resources available?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Remembrance Day ceremonies and what's open and closed on Monday
Remembrance Day ceremonies and what's open and closed on Monday

Remembrance Day is Monday and events are being held in Toronto and the GTA to honour those who served Canada during times of war. The Armistice agreement was signed on Monday, November 11, 1918, between...

9h ago

Man shot by 2 Hamilton police officers did not appear to shoot: SIU
Man shot by 2 Hamilton police officers did not appear to shoot: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit say a 43-year-old man who was shot by police at a Hamilton apartment building on Saturday has died of his injuries. The SIU says Hamilton police were called...

11h ago

B.C. sees first human case of H5 avian flu detected in Canada
B.C. sees first human case of H5 avian flu detected in Canada

Authorities say a teenager from the Fraser Valley has tested positive for the H5 avian flu -- the first human case of the disease in B.C.

2h ago

Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior
Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior

Investigators in Peel Region are on the hunt for a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 80-year-old man on Friday. Officers say the victim was crossing the street...

15h ago

