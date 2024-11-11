Trump chooses New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to United Nations

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2024 8:29 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2024 9:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations.

“Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement Monday announcing his pick.

Nikki Haley, who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination, was among those who previously held the role in his first term.

Stefanik, 40, who serves as House Republican Conference Chair, has long been one of Trump’s most loyal allies in the House, and was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.

