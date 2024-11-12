Charge withdrawn for Ontario doctor who squirted ketchup on MP’s office

Tarek Loubani arrives at the Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Friday October 11, 2013. Lawyers for a man who was arrested after squirting ketchup on the office of a London, Ont. politician last year say the charge against him has been dropped. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2024 10:08 pm.

A mischief charge against a doctor who squirted ketchup on the London, Ont., office of a member of Parliament last year has been dropped.

The lawyers representing Tarek Loubani, a local physician and activist, said the Crown withdrew the charge after determining it was “not in the public interest” to proceed with the prosecution.

Arash Ghiassi and Riaz Sayani said in a statement that Loubani’s actions were not a crime but rather part of his constitutional right to protest against an elected official — in this case, Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos.

Staff at the London courthouse confirmed a mischief charge against Loubani was withdrawn Tuesday.

Loubani was arrested in November 2023, but the incident took place weeks earlier after a protest in downtown London.

Police said at the time that Loubani and three others went to an office on Hyman Street, where he squirted ketchup on the door and front of a building.

They said he then took out other bottles of ketchup, handed them to the others and “encouraged them to also deface the building.”

The other three went into a court diversion program, which provides an alternative to prosecution in cases involving minor offences, police said.

The decision to lay charges was made by police, and it was up to the Crown to determine whether to proceed with the case, Fragiskatos said in a statement Tuesday, adding it would be inappropriate for him to comment further on the process.

“That being said, over the past several years our office and staff have experienced various acts of vandalism, threats and hostility. This will always be completely unacceptable,” he said.

His office said there was another “incident” at the London office Tuesday.

In their statement, Loubani’s lawyers said police’s “heavy-handed approach to political protest in this case” is only one example of a broader response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

“This kind of expression has been criminalized in nearly 100 cases in Toronto alone, and many more across Canada. While many of these charges are eventually withdrawn, this systemic overcharging nevertheless chills legitimate political expression on pressing issues,” they said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says
City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says

The City of Brampton has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers who walked off the job last week in a bid for higher wages, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said late Tuesday evening. “We...

3h ago

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots...

9h ago

Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting two women
Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting two women

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with two separate sexual assault cases in the city. According to investigators, the man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was walking by...

1h ago

Calls for holistic approach to addressing intimate partner violence in Toronto
Calls for holistic approach to addressing intimate partner violence in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is laying out initiatives to tackle the epidemic of intimate partner violence in the city, but advocates are still calling for authorities to do more. “City Hall has...

3h ago

Top Stories

City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says
City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says

The City of Brampton has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers who walked off the job last week in a bid for higher wages, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said late Tuesday evening. “We...

3h ago

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots...

9h ago

Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting two women
Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting two women

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with two separate sexual assault cases in the city. According to investigators, the man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was walking by...

1h ago

Calls for holistic approach to addressing intimate partner violence in Toronto
Calls for holistic approach to addressing intimate partner violence in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is laying out initiatives to tackle the epidemic of intimate partner violence in the city, but advocates are still calling for authorities to do more. “City Hall has...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record
2024 on track to become the hottest year on record

Taylor Swift fans might want to bring an umbrella to her concert this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

3h ago

2:45
23 arrested following downtown shootout
23 arrested following downtown shootout

A dramatic shootout outside a Queen West-area recording studio has resulted in 23 people being arrested. As Shauna Hunt tells us, investigators say at least 100 shots were fired and two suspects remain on the loose.

11h ago

2:48
Taylor Swift merch goes on sale in Toronto
Taylor Swift merch goes on sale in Toronto

Taylor Swift merchandise went on sale Tuesday at the Rogers Centre, ahead of this week's highly anticipated The Eras Tour. Caryn Ceolin speaks to fans who waited in line to get in on the action.

11h ago

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
3:20
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.

Jolette Samuels reached out to Speakers Corner after hiring a moving company. They picked up her stuff nearly two months ago but the cargo is still missing.
More Videos