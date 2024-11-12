Pedestrian struck by driver in Brampton
Posted November 12, 2024 8:21 pm.
Last Updated November 12, 2024 9:51 pm.
A collision in Brampton has left one pedestrian with critical injuries, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Resolution Drive at approximately 6:16 p.m. for reports of a crash involving one vehicle and one pedestrian.
The driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian is in critical condition.
Road closures were in effect while police investigated.
No other details have been released.