breaking
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dead at 65
Posted November 12, 2024 2:32 pm.
Former British Columbia premier and ambassador to Germany John Horgan has died at the age of 65, after his third bout with cancer.
Horgan served as B.C.’s New Democrat premier for five years before stepping down in 2022, then was appointed ambassador last year.
In June, Horgan announced he was on leave after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
