‘Outrageous and unnerving’: Family of man fatally shot by Hamilton police seeks answers

Erixon Kabera
His family has issued a statement identifying him as Erixon Kabera, a father of three who they say dedicated his life to his family and community. Photo: Submission.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2024 9:36 am.

Family members of a man who was fatally shot by Hamilton police over the weekend say they want answers and accountability from authorities as the province’s police watchdog investigates the incident.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Hamilton police officers went to an apartment building on Saturday after reports of a man “acting in a threatening manner.”

The watchdog says that after an interaction with a person of interest, two officers fired their guns, and the man was hit. 

The 43-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

His family has issued a statement identifying him as Erixon Kabera, a father of three who they say dedicated his life to his family and community. 

The family says they are disturbed by the SIU’s initial claim that there was an “exchange of gunfire,” since the watchdog later issued an updated statement that said it does not appear the man had discharged a firearm.

“Erixon was not known to possess a gun, nor did he have a history of condoning or engaging in any type of violence,” the family’s statement said. 

“More than 24 hours after that disconcerting initial report, the SIU released an update clearly indicating there was no gunfire exchange and that it was indeed two responding officers who shot Erixon and inflicted fatal wounds on his body,” it read. 

“We find that reversal of crucial facts, a full day after telling the entire world otherwise and painting an image of violence for our very own, to be deeply outrageous and unnerving.”

The family alleged that Kabera was shot inside his own apartment, where he had been spending the day resting.

“As we grieve this senseless loss, we respectfully ask for transparency and accountability from the authorities,” they said. “We want to know details of the altercation so that we can understand the truth of what happened in Erixon’s final moments.”

When asked for comment on the family’s statement, the SIU said that its investigators “collected a replica firearm from the scene.”

The SIU had previously said a police officer was also taken to hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people at a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots being...

updated

14m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

57m ago

Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for
Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for

Peel Regional Police (PRP) is cautioning members of the public to be wary when purchasing tickets to Taylor Swift's anticipated stop in Toronto this week. The force's fraud bureau continues to monitor...

26m ago

Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto
Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto

Hundreds of thousands of people will be descending on Toronto over the two weeks for Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert series beginning this Nov. 14. Tickets have been next to impossible to get your hands...

13m ago

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people at a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots being...

updated

14m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

57m ago

Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for
Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for

Peel Regional Police (PRP) is cautioning members of the public to be wary when purchasing tickets to Taylor Swift's anticipated stop in Toronto this week. The force's fraud bureau continues to monitor...

26m ago

Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto
Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto

Hundreds of thousands of people will be descending on Toronto over the two weeks for Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert series beginning this Nov. 14. Tickets have been next to impossible to get your hands...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

16h ago

2:21
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall

It was an emotional service at the Old City Hall Cenotaph on Remembrance Day as hundreds gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who are still serving our country.

22h ago

3:20
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.

Jolette Samuels reached out to Speakers Corner after hiring a moving company. They picked up her stuff nearly two months ago but the cargo is still missing.

22h ago

2:18
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery

The 96th annual sunrise Remembrance Day service was held at Prospect Cemetery on St. Clair Avenue West.
2:43
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers on Monday. Wind gusts out of the west could reach up to 60 km/h in some areas.

More Videos