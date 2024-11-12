Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: How to watch the fight, time, odds

FILE - Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, pose for photos during a news conference promoting their upcoming boxing bout, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2024 1:49 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2024 2:43 pm.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

The delay from the original plan for July was caused by Tyson having a medical episode on a plane and needing time to recover from a stomach ulcer.

The rescheduled bout is set for Friday night at the $1.2 billion retractable roof home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The state has sanctioned it as a pro fight with some modifications.

Here’s a guide for watching the fight:

When is the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight?

It’s hard to give an exact time for the main event Friday night, but it could approach midnight Eastern time. The telecast starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Is the Tyson-Paul fight free on Netflix?

While this isn’t the more common, and more expensive, pay-per-view format followed by most major boxing events, it does require a Netflix subscription. Netflix reported more than 280 million subscribers worldwide at the end of the third quarter in 2024.

What are the odds on the Tyson-Paul fight?

Paul is a minus-210 betting favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. That means the payout for a Paul victory would be slightly less than half the amount of any bet. The most bet prop is for Tyson to win by KO/TKO or DQ (+275), followed by Tyson to win on points (+1000) and Tyson to win in the first round (+1400).

What’s the age difference between the fighters?

It’s 31 years. Paul is 27.

When was Tyson’s last sanctioned fight?

Tyson retired in 2005 with a record of 50-6, with 44 knockouts, after losing to Kevin McBride. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition five years ago. Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents. His loss was to Tommy Fury, the less-accomplished half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

How many rounds are scheduled for the Tyson-Paul fight?

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the normal three minutes and 10 or 12 rounds for most pro fights. Tyson and Paul also will use heavier gloves with the idea of decreasing the power of punches. The gloves will be 14 ounces instead of 10. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has said Tyson’s physical condition met the criteria for the fight to proceed.

The Associated Press

