My Little Pony finally hits the Toy Hall of Fame, alongside Phase 10 and Transformers

This undated photo provided by the The Strong museum, in Rochester, NY, shows the 2024 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees: My Little Pony, Phase 10, and Transformers. (The Strong via AP)

By Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2024 9:18 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2024 9:41 am.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — My Little Pony finally made it to the winner’s circle.

After years as an also-ran, the pastel-colored ponies were enshrined in the National Toy Hall of Fame on Tuesday, along with Transformers action figures and the Phase 10 card game.

The honorees rose to the top in voting by a panel of experts and the public from among 12 finalists. This year’s field included: the party game Apples to Apples, balloons, “Choose Your Own Adventure” gamebooks, Hess Toy Trucks, Pokémon Trading Card Game, remote-controlled vehicles, Sequence, the stick horse and trampoline.

“These are three very deserving toys that showcase the wide range of how people play,” Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator, said in a statement. “But for My Little Pony in particular, this year is extra validating. The beloved toy was a finalist seven times before finally crossing the finish line!”

Hasbro’s mini-horses, distinguishable by different “cutie marks” on their haunches, were introduced in the 1980s and reintroduced in 2003, outselling even Barbie for several years.

The collectibles were recognized for encouraging fantasy and storytelling — the kind of creative play the Hall of Fame demands of inductees — along with popularity over time.

“The My Little Pony line has endured for decades because it combines several traditional forms of doll play with children’s fascination with horses,” said Michelle Parnett-Dwyer, curator of dolls and toys. “The variety of figures promotes collecting as a pastime, too.”

Phase 10 was introduced by inventor and entrepreneur Ken Johnson in 1982. Today, Mattel sells 2 million decks of the card game annually in 30 countries and more than 20 languages. That makes it one of the bestselling card games in the world, according to the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, where the Toy Hall of Fame is housed.

In the style of rummy, the game challenges players to collect groups of cards to complete 10 phases in sequential order before their opponents.

“Whether played in its original form or in one of its variations, Phase 10 has become an iconic game title that continues to encourage multigenerational social and competitive play,” said Mirek Stolee, the museum’s curator of board games and puzzles.

Transformers came along in the 1980s, when Hasbro bought the rights to several existing Japanese toy lines featuring transforming robots. They were first marketed with a cartoon and have since graduated to a series of live-action films. Social media sites allow for debates over which figures are must-haves, as well as demonstrations of the sometimes complex process of manipulating them from robot to vehicle or other alternate form.

Regular new Transformers characters keep collectors coming back, Bensch said, “but the toys are also popular because they are so suited to the ways kids play. The toy line feeds kids’ imaginations and fantasy play.”

Anyone can nominate a toy for the Hall of Fame. Museum staff narrows the field to 12 finalists each year. Fans can cast votes online for their favorites and their results are counted alongside ballots from a national advisory committee of historians, educators and others with industry expertise.

Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people at a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots being...

updated

17m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

1h ago

Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for
Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for

Peel Regional Police (PRP) is cautioning members of the public to be wary when purchasing tickets to Taylor Swift's anticipated stop in Toronto this week. The force's fraud bureau continues to monitor...

29m ago

Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto
Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto

Hundreds of thousands of people will be descending on Toronto over the two weeks for Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert series beginning this Nov. 14. Tickets have been next to impossible to get your hands...

16m ago

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people at a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots being...

updated

17m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

1h ago

Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for
Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for

Peel Regional Police (PRP) is cautioning members of the public to be wary when purchasing tickets to Taylor Swift's anticipated stop in Toronto this week. The force's fraud bureau continues to monitor...

29m ago

Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto
Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto

Hundreds of thousands of people will be descending on Toronto over the two weeks for Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert series beginning this Nov. 14. Tickets have been next to impossible to get your hands...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

16h ago

2:21
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall

It was an emotional service at the Old City Hall Cenotaph on Remembrance Day as hundreds gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who are still serving our country.

22h ago

3:20
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.

Jolette Samuels reached out to Speakers Corner after hiring a moving company. They picked up her stuff nearly two months ago but the cargo is still missing.

22h ago

2:18
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery

The 96th annual sunrise Remembrance Day service was held at Prospect Cemetery on St. Clair Avenue West.
2:43
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers on Monday. Wind gusts out of the west could reach up to 60 km/h in some areas.

More Videos