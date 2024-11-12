Police investigating reports of gunshots near Queen and Dufferin
Posted November 12, 2024 12:01 am.
Last Updated November 12, 2024 12:05 am.
Toronto police are investigating reports of gunshots in the Queen and Dufferin streets area.
Officers were called to Queen and Sudbury street for a possible shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Monday
Multiple gunshots were heard and the suspect or suspects fled the scene.
There have been reports of at least one victim, but police have not confirmed whether anyone has been shot.
A heavy police presence is expected in the area.