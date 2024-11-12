With a large barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto’s downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring with them inside the Rogers Centre.

The city recently announced various traffic and security measures in preparation for up to 500,000 visitors during the megastar’s six sold-out Eras Tour stops at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 and the following week from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23.

Anticipation has been building for several months, and to meet the demand before the opening night of Swift’s Toronto run, merchandise is available at the Rogers Centre as of Tuesday.

When Swifties make their way to the stadium on Thursday, there are some essential things to know beforehand to make the experience that much more… swift.

Bag policy

Bags are strongly discouraged, and large bags are not permitted. Rogers Centre and The Eras Tour officials said each ticketholder is allowed to bring one small bag inside with them: either a clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a small, non-clear bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ (with or without a handle or strap).

There is no bag storage or coat check at the Rogers Centre, and fans who come to the stadium with bags that do not meet the policy will be denied entry. All bags are subject to a security search before entry.

An important distinction is that oversized bags carrying breast pumps and medical devices are permitted.

Clothing options and restrictions

Officials said that while creativity and costumes are appreciated during Swift’s stop in Toronto, some restrictions exist.

These include no hard plastics (including carabiners, shower curtain hooks/rings, and bags), all friendship bracelets must fit on your person (metal or plastic carabiners, shower curtain hooks/rings, and bags carrying additional friendship bracelets are not permitted), no metal spikes or spurs (metal studs are allowed) and no chains of any kind.

Officials also noted that any material or article of clothing capable of fully or partially obscuring the face is prohibited, except for medical masks and/or religious garments/wear.

A friendship bracelet is seen at Z99 radio station in Regina on July 19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu.

“Costumes, clothing, and accessories that are inappropriate, unlawful, indecent, obstructive, disparaging, offensive, objectionable or intended to draw attention to international, political, or other similar events, causes or conflicts are not permitted,” the tour’s website reads.

Personal items

While service animals with proper documentation are allowed inside the Rogers Centre, officials said several other notable items will be prohibited upon entry.

These include bicycles, scooters, skateboards, skates, segways, or other unauthorized means of transportation, umbrellas, strollers, noise-making devices such as air horns, bells, bullhorns, thunder sticks, or whistles and briefcases, bags, luggage, or purses larger than the aforementioned bag policy.

Handcuffs or restraint items will be confiscated at the doors.

Weapons, other items

No weapons of any kind are permitted at the Rogers Centre. These include guns, ammo, knives of any size, tasers, pepper spray/mace and flammables or missile-like objects, such as fireworks, road flares, emergency flares, explosives, or other incendiary devices.

Other items, including balloons, beachballs, frisbees, projectiles, horns, radios, bells, whistles, musical instruments, laser pens/pointers, sticks, poles, bats, brooms, squirt guns, clubs, and flashlights, are restricted. Materials deemed hazardous will also be seized.

Consumables (water, food, etc.)

Officials said fans can bring one small (500ml or less) factory-sealed soft-sided clear plastic water bottle.

The website states, “Fans seated on the floor must pour their water bottle into a plastic cup before accessing the floor. There are multiple water fountains and bottle/cup filling stations around the ballpark.”

No outside food or beverages are allowed, including alcoholic beverages, illegal substances or drugs and glass or metal containers of any kind, including previously purchased tour merchandise.

Signage and promotional materials

The Rogers Centre strictly prohibits promotional items, such as signage and advertising, during Swift’s stop in Toronto.

This includes distributing unauthorized promotional or commercial material, flyers, samples, giveaways, promotional items, banners or poles and signs larger than 11×17 or A3 paper.

Signage that is inappropriate, unlawful, indecent, obstructive, disparaging, offensive, objectionable, or intended to draw attention to international, political, or other similar events, causes or conflicts is restricted.

Electronics

Several restrictions apply to electronic devices. These include no professional or commercial cameras or photography equipment, video cameras, GoPros, iPads, tablets, audio recording devices, microphones, or tripods.

No video or audio recording (except personal mobile phones) will be allowed. Additionally, selfie sticks, extendable (zoom) or attachable lenses on cameras or mobile phones, drones, lights, or torches will not be allowed.

Officials said each fan can bring one battery pack or portable charger not larger than a mobile phone. Two-way radios, walkie-talkies, laptop computers, tablets, and digital readers are prohibited.