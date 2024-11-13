John Krasinski named People magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

FILE - Director John Krasinski poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Premiere of the film 'IF' in London, May 7, 2024. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2024 11:13 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2024 11:50 am.

Let the office debates begin — John Krasinski is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.

The magazine announced the actor-writer-director as its pick Tuesday night during “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Krasinski starred in “The Office” before launching the “Quiet Place” franchise and leading the action series “Jack Ryan.” He joked in an interview with the magazine that he’s hoping his wife, fellow actor Emily Blunt, makes good on a promise to plaster the cover as wallpaper at their home.

He takes the mantle from last year’s honoree, Patrick Dempsey.

Krasinski, 45, told People that his immediate reaction to the honor was “just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts.” He added that he thought he might be getting pranked.

He burst to fame playing the floppy-haired, lanky Jim on the U.S. version of the mockumentary “The Office,” and transitioned into the clean-cut, muscular action star on Amazon’s “Jack Ryan,” playing the Tom Clancy character previously portrayed by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Ben Affleck on the big screen. He also co-wrote, directed and starred in “A Quiet Place,” which has grown into a three-film franchise, and created the short-lived but immensely popular pandemic-era webseries “Some Good News.”

Earlier this year, he debuted his sixth directorial effort, “IF,” a film about imaginary friends that also featured Blunt.

The couple have two daughters together.

Krasinski told People in the issue that’s on newsstands on Friday that the honor is likely to result in more than just jokes at home.

“I think it’s going to make me do more household chores,” he quipped.

Now in its 40th year, the first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson. Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr., David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd and Pierce Brosnan.

Top Stories

'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight
'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight

A Peterborough mother is speaking out after an incident with pre-boarding screening agents involving her three-year old son who has non-verbal autism. It happened during a recent trip Ashley Demers,...

Speakers Corner

36m ago

City council meets in attempt to slow Ford's roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes
City council meets in attempt to slow Ford's roll on ripping out some Toronto bike lanes

It's an issue that has many Toronto city councillors, including Mayor Olivia Chow, spinning: Premier Doug Ford's plan to use provincial legislation to rip out bike lanes of his choosing. The focus on...

3h ago

Alleged impaired driver charged in Markham crash that killed 68-year-old man
Alleged impaired driver charged in Markham crash that killed 68-year-old man

A woman from Kitchener is facing charges, including impaired driving, in a multi-vehicle collision that took the life of a 68-year-old man in Markham. York Regional Police (YRP) said officers were called...

3h ago

Ontario police associations once again call on feds to fix the bail system
Ontario police associations once again call on feds to fix the bail system

Associations representing 35,000 police officers across Ontario are once again calling on the federal government to take action when it comes to bail reform. The Police Association of Ontario (PAO),...

1h ago

