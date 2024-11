Man struck by truck in hit-and-run near Evergreen Brickworks

A man has been struck by a truck near Evergreen Brickworks Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the area at Bayview Avenue and Evergreen Brickworks just after 6:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved did not remain on scene.

Bayview Avenue is being closed at Bloor Street for an investigation.

Police originally said it was a cyclist that had been struck by the vehicle.